Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, TV channel

End of 1st Period: Panthers 3, Oilers 0
The Panthers couldn't have asked for a better start to Game 4. Florida jumped all over the Oilers in the opening 20 minutes with a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk. After snapping a shot past Stuart Skinner from the face-off circle on a 5-on-3 power-play to make it 2-0, the Panthers seized even more control of the contest with a goal from Anton Lundell on a one-timer. Carter Verhaeghe dished out a check behind the net and was able to center the puck out to Lundell for the spectacular goal. The Panthers appear to be in the driver's seat with a 3-0 lead and a 17-7 advantage in the shots department after one period of play. If the Oilers want to get back into this game, coach Kris Knoblauch will have to make some substantial adjustments in the locker room.