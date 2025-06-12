Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, TV channel

The Stanley Cup Final continues on Thursday when the Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4. The Oilers will be looking to get back in the series after a brutal 6-1 loss in Game 3.

The Panthers jumped out to the lead quickly thanks to Brad Marchand scoring just 56 seconds into the contest. Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe also found the back of the net on a power-play tally late in the opening period. That turned out to be all the offense that the Panthers would need as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 of the 33 shots that he faced, while the Panthers chased Stuart Skinner from the game early in the third period.

Despite Skinner surrendering five goals in just over two periods, the veteran goaltender is expected to start in Game 4. Skinner has given up 10 goals across the last two games, which have resulted in the Panthers securing back-to-back wins for a 2-1 series lead. Over the course of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Edmonton goalie has racked up a 2.81 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Panthers saw their offensive depth shine through with six different goal scorers in Game 3. If Florida can continue to get production from up and down their lineup, Edmonton will certainly have a tough task in front of them on Thursday.

CBS Sports will be covering all of the action when the puck drops in Game 4, so be sure to follow along for all of the latest updates.

Where to watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4

Date: Thursday, June 12 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)