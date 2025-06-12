Skip to Main Content

Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, TV channel

The Oilers will attempt to even the series after suffering a 6-1 loss at the hands of the Panthers in Game 3

The Stanley Cup Final continues on Thursday when the Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4. The Oilers will be looking to get back in the series after a brutal 6-1 loss in Game 3.

The Panthers jumped out to the lead quickly thanks to Brad Marchand scoring just 56 seconds into the contest. Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe also found the back of the net on a power-play tally late in the opening period. That turned out to be all the offense that the Panthers would need as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 of the 33 shots that he faced, while the Panthers chased Stuart Skinner from the game early in the third period.

Despite Skinner surrendering five goals in just over two periods, the veteran goaltender is expected to start in Game 4. Skinner has given up 10 goals across the last two games, which have resulted in the Panthers securing back-to-back wins for a 2-1 series lead. Over the course of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Edmonton goalie has racked up a 2.81 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Panthers saw their offensive depth shine through with six different goal scorers in Game 3. If Florida can continue to get production from up and down their lineup, Edmonton will certainly have a tough task in front of them on Thursday.

CBS Sports will be covering all of the action when the puck drops in Game 4, so be sure to follow along for all of the latest updates.

Where to watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 4

Date: Thursday, June 12 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)

End of 1st Period: Panthers 3, Oilers 0

The Panthers couldn't have asked for a better start to Game 4. Florida jumped all over the Oilers in the opening 20 minutes with a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk. After snapping a shot past Stuart Skinner from the face-off circle on a 5-on-3 power-play to make it 2-0, the Panthers seized even more control of the contest with a goal from Anton Lundell on a one-timer. Carter Verhaeghe dished out a check behind the net and was able to center the puck out to Lundell for the spectacular goal. The Panthers appear to be in the driver's seat with a 3-0 lead and a 17-7 advantage in the shots department after one period of play. If the Oilers want to get back into this game, coach Kris Knoblauch will have to make some substantial adjustments in the locker room.

Pickard replaces Skinner

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped the first 10 shots that he faced on the night, but that seems like a lifetime ago. After surrendering three first-period goals, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch pulled Skinner in place of Calvin Pickard to begin the second period. Skinner didn't have a great period, but the blame for all three goals can't be placed at his feet. Now Pickard will appear in his second consecutive game and will hope to be Edmonton's good luck charm like he was earlier in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

 
Panthers 3, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

It's beginning to get out of hand in South Florida. Carter Verhaeghe gives a tremendous effort on the forecheck and outmuscles Troy Stecher for the puck. Verhaeghe then feeds the puck back out in front where Anton Lundell was waiting for a one-timer goal. In watching the replay, it appears that Stecher got hit by a high stick from Verhaeghe on the check, but no penalty was called. 

 
Panthers 2, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm just committed another high-sticking penalty on Brad Marchand, and the Panthers make them pay. Sam Reinhart lets a shot go from the slot that Stuart Skinner was able to start. However, Skinner couldn't control the rebound and Tkachuk deposited the rebound for his second goal of the period. Skinner simply has to find a way to freeze that puck. This is about as bad of a start that the Oilers could've hoped for.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:59 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:59 pm EDT
 
Panthers 1, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Less than a minute after Evander Kane committed a high-sticking penalty, Darnell Nurse also found himself in the penalty box. Just four seconds after the 5-on-3 power-play opportunity began, Matthew Tkachuk ended up with the puck off of the face-off, remained patient, and snapped a shot over the blocker of Stuart Skinner to open the scoring in Game 4. It was Tkachuk's first goal since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Hurricanes.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:47 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:47 pm EDT
 
Skinner dialed in early on

It has been a rough stretch lately for Stuart Skinner as he surrendered 10 combined goals in Games 2 and 3. After being chased in Game 3 early in the third period, Skinner has gotten off to a much better start in Game 4. Skinner has already stopped all eight shots that he's faced in the game's opening eight minutes. This was a much-needed strong start for the Oilers netminder.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:35 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Skinner absolutely robs Bennett

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was completely out of position and was forced to slide across the crease to attempt to stop a Sam Bennett shot. Bennett had an open net to shoot at, but Skinner somehow got his body on the puck to deflect it out of harm's way. Just seconds later, Skinner also turns aside an Aleksander Barkov shot from point-blank range to keep Game 4 scoreless early on.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:26 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:26 pm EDT
 
History suggests McDavid, Draisaitl bounce back

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were both held without a point for the first time during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While  the Oilers having zero points from their two superstars wasn't ideal, history suggests that McDavid and Draisaitl will bounce back in Game 4.

In 36 career playoff games following a loss, the Oilers have a 20-16 record in those contests. McDavid and Draisaitl are both averaging more than 1.50 points per game apiece in those particular games. McDavid has 20 goals and 46 assists for an average of 1.83 points per game, while Draisaitl has tallied 21 goals and 33 assists for an average of 1.50 points per game. The only players in NHL history averaging more than 1.50 points per game after a postseason loss are Mario Lemieux (1.92) and Wayne Gretzky (1.68).

After dropping Game 3 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the dynamic duo thrived in Game 4. McDavid racked up a goal and three assists, while Draisaitl added two assists in a 8-1 win against the Panthers. The Oilers ultimately ended up forcing the series to go seven games with Game 4 being the starting point of a nearly improbable comeback.

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:50 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:50 pm EDT
 
Fountain of youth for Marchand

Winger Brad Marchand has proved to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Panthers during the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. Marchand has totaled four goals in three games, including a two-goal performance in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2. The Panthers forward opened the scoring in Game 3 less than a minute into the game. Marchand, 37, has become the oldest player to score a goal in each of the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final. His 11 career Stanley Cup Final goals are the most among active players. Will Marchand continue his superhuman run on Thursday?

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:40 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:40 pm EDT
 
Oilers making lineup changes

Following a 6-1 loss in Game 3, the Oilers are adjusting their lineup for Game 4. Forward Jeff Skinner and defenseman Troy Stecher will be making their 2025 Stanley Cup Final debuts as they both draw into the lineup. Skinner and Stecher will be replacing forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman John Klingberg.

"We felt that we could use a change, have those guys come in & give us a boost," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said on Thursday. "We've seen it throughout the playoffs where we've made alterations to our lineup & it's benefited us."

Skinner will likely be skating on a line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic in Game 4. The veteran forward has registered a goal and an assist in two games during the 2025 postseason. Skinner last took the ice in the decisive Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars and scored a goal in that contest. Meanwhile, Stecher has logged six games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has a +3 rating to go along with six shots on goal. It's not a huge surprise to see Klingberg come out of the lineup after recording a -3 rating and struggling at times throughout Game 3.

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:25 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:25 pm EDT
 
Panthers approaching historic company

The Panthers have tallied 5+ goals on 11 occasions throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only the 1981 Islanders (15) and 1983 Islanders (13) have registered 5+ goals in more games in a single postseason.

Florida has racked up 14 goals to begin the Stanley Cup Final, including 11 over the last two contests alone. The Panthers' depth continues to shine through on the biggest stage with players like Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett excelling when it comes to putting the puck in the net. Bennett currently leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 14 goals and is currently on a four-game goal streak with five goals during the span. The Panthers will look to keep clicking on all cylinders offensively as they look to take a stranglehold on the series in Game 4.

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:10 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:10 pm EDT
