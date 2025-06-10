Stanley Cup Final 2025: Panthers vs. Oilers, Game 3 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, channel

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 1-1 in the Stanley Cup Final as the series shifts to Sunrise for a crucial Game 3. After a game-winning goal from Brad Marchand in double-overtime last time out, the Panthers return to Amerant Bank Arena with home-ice advantage on their side.

The first two games of this series have been as good as any hockey fan could have hoped. Each went into overtime, and Game 2 was especially dramatic. Corey Perry tied the game for the Oilers with just over 17 seconds remaining, but Brad Marchand won it for the Panthers in double-overtime when he got behind the Edmonton defense for a breakaway.

To no one's surprise, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been spectacular for the Oilers so far. McDavid has five assists, which includes the sorcery he conjured on Draisaitl's power play goal in Game 2. Draisaitl has been the finisher with three goals, including the overtime winner in Game 1.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have eight goals in the series. Six of them have come from Marchand and Sam Bennett, who each have three. Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov have yet to find the scoresheet, and Matthew Tkachuk has just one assist. We'll see if those three can get going in front of the hometown crowd on Monday night.

Coming into Game 3, the Oilers are already down Zach Hyman, whose postseason came to an end in the Western Conference Final after suffering a wrist injury. Now, the status of another top-six winger, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, is up in the air. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Nugent-Hopkins will be a game-time decision.

Follow along with CBS Sports as we provide live updates on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Oilers Game 3

Date: Monday, June 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)