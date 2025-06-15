Skip to Main Content

Stanley Cup Final 2025 results, score: Panthers take pivotal Game 5 vs. Oilers with Brad Marchand's two goals

The veteran has continued his incredible run of play through the playoffs with Florida

The Florida Panthers are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years. Thanks to an unbelievable performance from Brad Marchand, the Panthers cruised to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Following some exhilarating pregame festivities, it felt like Rogers Place was ready to explode. Instead, the arena was silent for much of the night, which belonged to Marchand.

Less than 10 minutes into the first period, Marchand got things started for Florida when he beat Vasily Podkolzin off the center-ice draw and made a bee line to the loose puck. He caught Mattias Ekholm flat-footed, danced around him and finished the play with a perfect shot.

Two periods later, with the Panthers protecting a 2-0 lead, Marchand executed almost the exact same play. He got a great jump off the face-off and pressured Jake Walman into a bad cross-ice pass that went to Eetu Luostarinen.

Unfortunately for Walman, that was not the end of his role in the play. Luostarinen chipped the puck ahead to Marchand, who stepped around Walman and snuck a shot through the five hole of Calvin Pickard.

That tally was Marchand's 10th of the playoffs and sixth of the Stanley Cup Final. Marchand joins the legendary Mario Lemieux as the only two players of the modern era to score five or more goals in two different Stanley Cup Final appearances.

Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart also found the back of the net for the Panthers, and Eetu Luostarinen iced the win with an empty-net tally.

Defensively, Florida smothered Edmonton for almost the entire 60 minutes. The only exception was when Connor McDavid got loose for his first in the series with 7:24 gone in the third. He put a nice move on Sergei Bobrovsky, but it was little solace for the Oilers or the fans in Edmonton.

Even Leon Draisaitl, who is never afraid to pull the trigger from anywhere on the ice, finished the game with just two shots on goal. Florida's defense, particularly Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad, made life exceedingly difficult on Draisaitl.

The Panthers will now go back to Sunrise one win away from winning their second straight Stanley Cup. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Sunrise.

All hail the Rat King

Let's just take a moment to appreciate what Brad Marchand has done at the age of 37. Not only did he leave the only franchise he's ever known at the trade deadline, but now he's in the Stanley Cup Final making some of the best players in the world look foolish.

On each of his goals, Marchand flexed his hockey IQ and finesse. He jumped the face-off, aggressively pressured the puck and finished the play with some deft stick work. Very few players, regardless of age, could replicate Marchand's Game 5 performance.

Marchand is now the first player since Wayne Gretzky to score six goals in a Stanley Cup Final, and he's one goal away from tying Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most Final goals ever in the modern era. I'm not even sure the Panthers thought they were going to get this level of play out of Marchand when they acquired him right under the wire at the trade deadline.

It's not a stretch to say this may be the best hockey Marchand has ever played. It's certainly among the best stretches of his career, including his five-goal performance in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, when Marchand led the Boston Bruins to a Game 7 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers' offense vanishes

While Marchand was having a blast, the Oilers were having a miserable time in the offensive zone. The final numbers are bad, but even they don't show you exactly how anemic this Edmonton offense was. Take a look under the hood at five-on-five, and it gets a lot scarier.

With both teams at full strength, the Oilers mustered only three high-danger scoring chances the entire game, according to Natural Stat Trick. Mattias Ekholm, a shutdown defenseman, led the team in shots with four. The only other player with multiple five-on-five shots was Connor McDavid with two. The Oilers didn't even generate a full expected goal in almost 50 minutes at five-on-five, finishing with 0.94.

Edmonton looked allergic to the middle of the ice, and while that is a testament to Florida's defense, it's not like the Oilers haven't gotten there before in this series. If they are going to extend this series, the Oilers will have to get in on the forecheck and make life much harder for the Panthers in their own zone.

Redemption for Forsling, Ekblad

After Game 1, I highlighted Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad in my takeaways because I felt they had some devastating lapses. To no one's surprise, the duo has bounced back, and they were almost flawless in Game 5.

With Ekblad and Forsling on the ice together at five-on-five, Florida outscored Edmonton 3-1 and controlled 52.1% of the expected goals. They posted those numbers while drawing the Leon Draisaitl matchup more than anyone, and only Seth Jones saw more of Connor McDavid. Forsling and Ekblad were on a different level in Game 5, and they were a big reason why that Oilers' offense did a disappearing act.

This now marks the second time in the last three games that Forsling and Ekblad have all but eliminated Edmonton's two superstars. Something tells me McDavid and Draisaitl will get pretty familiar with those two again in Game 6.

Updates
Final: Panthers 5, Oilers 2

Eetu Luostarinen sealed the final score with an empty-net goal, but this one was over long before that. The Panthers' defense was exceptional, and the offense took advantage of its chances. Brad Marchand was the story of the night, making game-breaking plays at the age of 37 while pushing the Oilers to the brink of elimination.

Florida will go back to Sunrise one win away from another Stanley Cup, and Edmonton will have to find some kind of answer after this game. The Oilers did that in Game 4, so we're about to find out if they can do it again.

Panthers 4, Oilers 2 | 3rd Period

Corey Perry has scored his 10th goal of the playoffs. That will pull the Oilers within two, but it's probably too little too late at this point. Edmonton can only dig itself into holes so many times before it comes back to bite them.

 
Panthers 4, Oilers 1 | 3rd Period

Just when Rogers Place had some energy following the McDavid goal, the Panther snatch it right back. Aleksander Barkov forces a turnover down low, and slides a pass to Sam Reinhart in the left circle. Reinhart buried a shot over the shoulder over Calvin Pickard through traffic, and the three-goal lead has been restores just like that. Edmonton is in a world of hurt now.

 
Panthers 3, Oilers 1 | 3rd Period

Connor McDavid has his first goal of the series. He needed it, and the Oilers needed it even more. The Oilers got the Panthers scrambling for the first time in the game, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found McDavid without a white jersey anywhere near him. That's when the Edmonton captain put a slick move on Sergei Bobrovsky to pull the Oilers within two yet again.

 
Panthers 3, Oilers 0 | 3rd Period

The Rat King reigns supreme. Brad Marchand has his second of the game — sixth of the series — and it was a beauty. For the second time tonight, Marchand got a big jump off the face-off. This time, he forced a turnover at the Florida blue line, and Eetu Luostarinen chipped the puck out to send Marchand on a break. After walking Jake Walman, Marchand finished the play by slipping a shot between the legs of Pickard.

 
3rd Period underway

The puck is down on the third period, and the Oilers desperately need to find some life in the offensive zone. According to Natural Stat Trick, Edmonton has just five high-danger chances all game, and just two of those have come at five-on-five. The Panthers have smothered the Oilers for two periods, and they will also begin the third period with an abbreviated power play. If Edmonton wants any chance to get back into this contest, it has to kill off this man advantage and put the pedal to the metal.

 
End of 2nd Period: Panthers 2, Oilers 0

That might have been the most boring period of the series, and that's very much a compliment to the Panthers. They defended exceptionally well. Despite killing two penalties and taking just five shots in the middle frame, Florida was in full control. Connor McDavid hasn't even registered a shot on goal in this one (although he has rang the post a couple of times).

The Oilers need to find some juice if they're going to make a push in the third period. Because of the travel and the short turnaround from Game 4, both teams may be running on empty, but we'll see how much desperation changes things in the final 20 minutes.

 
Another huge kill for the Panthers

The Panthers have gifted the Oilers a pair of power plays in the first half of the second period, but it hasn't mattered. This time, Florida's penalty kill did exceptional work getting sticks and bodies in passing and shooting lanes. Gustav Forsling gets an individual shoutout there because the puck never went through the middle of the ice without him touching it.

There was a little luck involved too. Connor McDavid let a rocket fly from the left circle, and it beat Bobrovsky before ringing off the post.

 
Panthers get critical penalty kill

Early in the second period, the Oilers got a lifeline when Aaron Ekblad got called for tripping Evander Kane. Edmonton was buzzing in the offensive zone for 90% of the power play, but Florida managed to weather the storm. Sergei Bobrovsky was a big reason why, and he came up with a brilliant save combo when he stopped a deflected shot before robbing Corey Perry on the doorstep.

 
Do the Oilers have another comeback in them?

The Oilers have come back in both of their wins this series, and the last one was the most dramatic. Edmonton was down 3-0 after a miserable first period in Game 4, but it rattled off four consecutive goals in an overtime win. The Oilers attributed their last rally to an intermission speech from Corey Perry. The question is whether he has another one saved in his drafts.

Edmonton is fully capable of pulling off another comeback, but having to do it time after time against an elite defensive team like Florida is asking for trouble. If you're the Oilers, now would be a great time for Connor McDavid to get his first goal of the series.

 
End of 1st Period: Panthers 2, Oilers 0

The bad news for the Oilers is that they are down 2-0 at the end of the first period. The good news is that it's an improvement over the 3-0 deficit they faced in Game 4. Edmonton did get off to a good start in the first five minutes or so, but it couldn't finish on any of its chances.

From there, the Panthers started to find their game, and they did finish their scoring chances. Brad Marchand caught Edmonton sleeping off a face-off, and Sam Bennett continued to torment opposing fans with his 13th road goal of the playoffs. Both Florida tallies came on plays where the normally steady Mattias Ekholm was caught off guard.

Edmonton has shown it can overcome bad starts before, but trying to do it two games in a row against this Florida team is asking a lot. If the Oilers are going to make things interesting, they probably need to get more than three shots on Sergei Bobrovsky next period.

 
Panthers 2, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Would you be surprised if I told you Sam Bennett scored yet another goal on the road? You shouldn't be because that was his 15th of the playoffs and his 13th away from home, which only extends his lead on the all-time record. This one started when Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm couldn't get the puck deep on a dump-in attempt. Florida immediately transitioned and went the other way, and Bennett finished a blocked Matthew Tkachuk shot.

 
Panthers 1, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Brad Marchand has done it again. He beats Vasily Podkolzin right off the faceoff at center ice and then catches Mattias Ekholm flat-footed at the Edmonton blue line. That allowed him to split the Oilers' defensemen with ease as he walked in and roofed a shot off the post an in against Calvin Pickard. That was his ninth of the postseason and fifth of the series.

Marchand now joins the great Mario Lemieux as the only players with five goals in two separate Stanley Cup Finals in the last 59 years.

 
Oilers getting chances early

Just over five minutes into the game, the Oilers have gotten a few glorious scoring chances. Two of them have come off the stick of Connor McDavid, so the Panthers are a little fortunate that the score remains 0-0. On the latest chance, Sergei Bobrovsky needed some help from the post when Connor Brown drove the net. Bob made the initial save, and the rebound popped out to McDavid, who put a quick shot back toward the net.

 
Puck is down on Game 5

Panther vs. Oilers. Game 5. The winner is on the brink of a Stanley Cup. This series has been brilliant so far, and I wouldn't expect anything different tonight. Let's have some fun and enjoy the best hockey in the world.

 
Canadian anthem in Rogers Place

The atmosphere inside Rogers Place is already terrific, and they just conducted the anthems. As an American and a diehard supporter of USA Hockey, it pains me to admit that "O Canada" is nothing short of a banger. That's especially the case in Edmonton, where the entire crowd belts at the anthem at the top of their lungs.

Normally, I would wonder how a visiting team could pull out the win in this type of environment, but the Panthers are not your average squad.

 
Will Panthers' road offense stay hot?

The Panthers are averaging an astounding 4.67 goals per game on the road in these playoffs compared to just 3.11 goals per game at home. The leader of the road warriors is Sam Bennett, who has scored 12 of his league-leading 14 goals away from Amerant Bank Arena. That's the most road goals by anyone in NHL history.

Road games don't get much bigger than this now that the Stanley Cup Final is essentially down to a best-of-three series. Rogers Place will be buzzing tonight, but Florida is very well-equipped to handle the environment.

 
Draisaitl keeps coming up clucth for Oilers

Leon Draisaitl now has two overtime winners for the Oilers in this series, and that puts him in some rare air. The only other players to score multiple overtime goals in the Stanley Cup Final are Don Raleigh (Rangers, 1950) and John LeClair (Canadiens, 1993). LeClair and the Canadiens went on to win the Stanley Cup that year, the last time any Canadian team has lifted Lord Stanley.

Draisaitl is tied with teammate Connor McDavid for the most points in this postseason with 32. His 11 goals are second only to Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett. Draisaitl has proven he's built for the playoffs over the last two years.

 
Pickard gets the nod in goal for Edmonton

Oilers coach Kris Knoblach chose to roll with Stuart Skinner in Game 4, but that decision lasted just 20 minutes. Florida shelled Edmonton in the first period, and Skinner allowed three goals on 17 shots against. Pickard replaced him at the start of the second period and stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced over the last two periods and overtime.

Pickard's biggest stop of the night came when he denied Sam Bennett on a one-timer that was ticketed for the back of the net in OT.

Pickard has been good in relief of Skinner at times in this postseason, but he has been far from perfect. According to Natural Stat Trick, Pickard has posted a .896 save percentage with -0.26 goals saved above average. Can he give Edmonton more timely saves in this pivotal Game 5?

 
Lots of hockey, scoring in this Stanley Cup Final

The conference finals may have lacked drama, but the Stanley Cup Final is making up for that and then some. This is just the fifth time in league history that three of the first four Final games have gone to overtime. On top of that, these two teams have already played 9:57:44 of hockey, which is the second-most ever through the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Not only has there been a lot of hockey, but it has been action-packed. This is just the third time in history that there have been at least seven goals scored in each of the first four Stanley Cup Final games. The other times that occurred? Back in 1918 and 1980.

Hopefully both of those trends continue to night, and there's good reason to believe it will considering how the Oilers and Panthers have exchanged haymakers through the first four contests.

 
Enormous tilt in Edmonton

Hello and welcome in to our live coverage of Game 5 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. It probably goes without saying that this is an enormous game for both sides, but history says the winner will have a gigantic edge in this Stanley Cup Final.

In Stanley Cup Playoffs history, teams that win Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead have gone on to win those series 79.3% of the time. The winner of this game will be one more victory away from lifting Lord Stanley, and the Oilers have regained home-ice advantage after their dramatic comeback and Leon Draisaitl's overtime heroics in Game 4.
