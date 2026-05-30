Stanley Cup Final 2026 scores, schedule, where to watch, stream: Golden Knights face Hurricanes for title

Just two teams remain in the NHL playoffs as the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will meet in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Both teams rolled through the conference finals, but there should be more fireworks in the final.

After going 12-1 in the first three rounds, the Hurricanes are in their first Stanley Cup Final since 2006, when they won the first championship in franchise history. To this point in the postseason, Carolina's defense has been a meat grinder that no team has been able to solve. The Canes have surrendered just 21 goals, and they've dominated in just about every statistical category. When Carolina has allowed the odd scoring chance, Frederik Andersen has been there to slam the door with a .931 save percentage and three shutouts.

Offensively, the Canes have been carried by their second line featuring Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake. That trio has combined for 23 goals and 24 assists in just 13 games. That has taken pressure off of bigger stars like Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, but those two will have to step up against Vegas.

Few teams can match the Hurricanes defensively, but the the Golden Knights are one of them. Over the last two rounds, Vegas has allowed just 20 goals in 10 games, and four of those games were against the Colorado Avalanche. In goal, Carter Hart has caught fire at the right time of year as his save percentage is now up to .922 in the postseason.

In his first season with the Golden Knights, Mitch Marner has had an enormous impact, and he's one of the biggest reasons his team is in the Stanley Cup Final. Marner leads all playoff performers with 21 points, but Vegas has gotten contributions from up and down the lineup. Brett Howden is tied for the team lead in goals with 10, and defenseman Shea Theodore has chipped in with 11 points.

As the Stanley Cup Final begins, here is the full schedule and broadcast information.

2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule

(1) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (1) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Tuesday, June 2 | at CAR | 8 p.m. | ABC, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

Game 2: Thursday, June 4 | at CAR | 8 p.m. | ABC, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

Game 3: Saturday, June 6 | at VGK | 8 p.m. | ABC, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

Game 4: Tuesday, June 9 | at VGK | 8 p.m. | ABC, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

*Game 5: Thursday, June 11 | at CAR | 8 p.m. | ABC, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

*Game 6: Sunday, June 14 | at VGK | 8 p.m. | ABC, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

*Game 7: Wednesday, June 17 | at CAR | 8 p.m. | ABC, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

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