Stanley Cup Final: Blues bounce back against Bruins with 4-2 win in Game 4
The Bruins look to stay hot after an easy win in Game 3.
A best-of-3 series or a potential elimination game -- those were the two options that the St. Louis Blues faced after Monday night's Game 4.
Following an embarrassing 7-2 loss on home ice in Game 3 -- St. Louis' first Stanley Cup Final host game since 1970 -- the Blues made amends Monday. They evened up this championship series at 2-2 with a 4-2 win and now head to Boston for Game 5 later in the week.
Game 4 updates
CBS Sports will be following along live with all of the action of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
O'Reilly gets the winner
It hasn't been a great postseason for Ryan O'Reilly but the Blues center had a heck of a game on Monday night. Not only did O'Reilly put the Blues on the board early, he also gave them the lead late. He did a tremendous job to bury a rebound about halfway through the final frame, giving the Blues a 3-2 lead.
That rebound came off a shot from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who also had a very strong night for St. Louis on Monday.
Brayden Schenn added an empty-net goal with just over a minute left to play to wrap up the 4-2 win.
Weird second period goes in Bruins' favor
The second period was one hell of a roller coaster ride. The Blues brought tremendous sustained pressure and looked like the better team, by far, as they were hard and quick on the puck. There was a four or five minute stretch where the Blues forecheck tormented the Bruins and kept them pinned in their own end. Ultimately, the Blues couldn't score but they did draw a (phantom) penalty on Connor Clifton to earn themselves a power play opportunity with a chance to double their lead.
However, it was the Bruins who ended up scoring during that opportunity.
Whether you want to chalk it up to the randomness of the sport or possibly the Hockey Gods paying back the terrible penalty call, the Bruins got a shorthanded goal from Brandon Carlo to tie the game after the Blues spent most of the period in full control. That's Carlo's first goal of the postseason, making him the 20th Bruins player to score during this run.
It continues Boston's dominance on special teams so far this series. Neither team converted on their power play opportunities in the second (the Bruins had one, the Blues had two) and the shorthanded goal was the only marker in the period.
The Blues had a 12-10 shot advantage in the second but the Bruins had the edge in scoring chances, 8-6.
Blues make an early statement
After the embarrassing loss in Game 3, the Blues needed a quick start in Game 4 and they certainly got it. Ryan O'Reilly scored just 43 seconds into the game with a wraparound that beat Tuukka Rask for the 1-0 lead. That goal injected some extra juice into the lively home crowd at Enterprise Center.
Assisting on that early goal was Vince Dunn, who was re-inserted into the lineup on Monday. Dunn put the puck on net from the point and Rask managed to make a nice initial stop before O'Reilly gathered the rebound and tucked it in.
The Blues continued to dominate for most of the next 10 minutes but the Bruins were able to break through and get on the board thanks to Charlie Coyle. Danton Heinen absorbed body contact to maintain Bruins possession and Zdeno Chara had a nice pinch to claim the puck before setting up Coyle on the doorstep. For Coyle -- a local kid who was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline -- it's his ninth goal of the postseason.
But St. Louis moved back ahead with 4:30 left in the first when Alex Pietrangelo toe-dragged into open space and put a shot on Rask, who coughed up a juicy rebound that was gobbled up by Vladimir Tarasenko. The Blues winger had just come off the bench and managed to skate down the middle of the ice uncovered before burying the rebound on Rask to reclaim the lead.
After 20 minutes the Blues hold a 13-9 advantage in shots and a 10-6 advantage in scoring chances. St. Louis had 58.6 percent of all attempts in that opening period, giving them the significant possession advantage. It should also be noted that neither team took a penalty in the first period, so things are a bit cleaner than the last time out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Game 4: Bruins vs. Blues odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Game 4 of Bruins vs. Blues 10,000 times
-
How to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Blues will either even the series or head back to Boston with their back against the w...
-
Top Picks: Stanley Cup Final, MLB bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
NHL DFS lineups, picks for June 3
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Stanley Cup Final: Game 3 takeaways
The Bruins are now two wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action