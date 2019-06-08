Stanley Cup Final: Blues' Ivan Barbashev suspended for Game 6 after check to the head of Bruins' Marcus Johansson
The St. Louis forward was not penalized for the hit during Game 5
St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev was not penalized for a high check on Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, but he'll miss Game 6 of the series because of the hit.
A pivotal piece of the Blues' fourth line with three goals in the Final, Barbashev went high on Johansson in the first period of Thursday night's 2-1 St. Louis win at TD Garden. And while he was not disciplined for the apparently illegal check during the game, an NHL Department of Player Safety review deemed the blow a "high, forceful hit that makes Johansson's head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable," with the league issuing a one-game suspension as a result.
Blues coach Craig Berube alluded to a potential suspension for Barbashev following the game, according to ESPN, saying "it's heavy hockey out there both ways, and they're going to look at some stuff once in a while." But St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong has since called the one-game ban "excessive," while also telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he respects the officials' integrity.
Officiating has been a hot topic during the Final even outside of Barbashev's hit. Many Boston fans were irate over an uncalled tripping penalty during the Blues' game-winning goal in Game 5, even littering the Bruins' home ice in protest. And the Blues have now received two suspensions during the series, the first in a Final since 2011, after Oskar Sundqvist's Game 3 ban for boarding the Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sabres give Jeff Skinner $72M extension
The former Carolina Hurricanes standout would've been one of the top free agents at his po...
-
Bruins vs. Blues Game 6 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Game 6 of Bruins vs. Blues 10,000 times
-
Cassidy: Missed call 'black eye' for NHL
Seconds before St. Louis' game-winning goal, it appears Boston fell victim to an 'egregious'...
-
Bruins' offense spoils Chara's return
After a strong start in Game 5, Boston's offense quickly saw the wheels fall off in frustrating...
-
Stanley Cup Final: Game 5 live blog
Instant analysis from the tie-breaking Blues victory in Boston
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action