Stanley Cup Final: Bruins beat Blues, 5-1, to force Game 7 back in Boston

The Stanley Cup was in the building on Sunday night as the Blues hosted the Bruins for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis. But it wasn't meant to be as the Bruins won, 5-1 to force Game 7. Now, they will have a chance to win it all back in Boston on Wednesday.

Check below for a recap of what happened in Game 6.

Game 6 updates

CBS Sports will be following along live with all of the action of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Bruins get insurance

The Bruins got some insurance in the third period when Brandon Carlo shot a bouncing puck that trickled through Jordan Binnington for a 2-0 lead. It was definitely a save that Binnington should have had, but the puck luck was in Boston's favor.

Throw pucks on net and good things happen! @1996_Carlo makes it 2-0. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/sFqYN9r4qL — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 10, 2019

The Bruins added another to their total when new lineup addition Karson Kuhlman unleashed a perfect rip that went bar-down past Binnington.

Going bar down for your first career #StanleyCup Playoffs goal? Not bad, @K_Kuhlman20! pic.twitter.com/ZdzQoMa6q9 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 10, 2019

The Blues got one back when Ryan O'Reilly scored...again. His fourth of the Cup Final came when he put a shot just over the goal line before Tuukka Rask got a pad on it. It was initially believed to be a save but replay confirmed the puck crossed the goal line to give St. Louis some life.

Unfortunately for the Blues, that life didn't last too long, as the Bruins once again found the back of the net when David Pastrnak was allowed to go to work on Binnington. That goal made it 4-1 and was a much-needed sign of life from the Bruins' top line at 5-on-5.

The Bruins added an empty-netter to wrap up the win and send the series back to Boston for a Game 7.

Tuukka Rask coming up big

The second period was about survival for the Bruins. The Blues started to put some serious pressure on Boston in the middle frame but weren't able to get anything on the board. Tuukka Rask continues to look unbeatable in net for the Bruins, though he had a bit of luck on his side as well. Get a load of this sequence that saw a shot deflect off the post, onto Tuukka's back, then get swatted out of mid-air back onto Tuukka's back before getting cleared out of the zone. Just madness.

Rask has been the biggest star in the game so far and he's the reason the Bruins are just 20 minutes away from forcing a Game 7. Shots were 10-8 Blues and scoring chances were 10-6 Blues in that second period.

Bruins get on the board first

It felt imperative for the Bruins to get the offense going early in this game, even if it didn't come at even strength. Boston was able to get on the board first thanks to a 5-on-3 power play in the first period. It was Brad Marchand who delivered on the tally.

The Bruins escaped the first period with a 1-0 lead but there were plenty of chances that went both ways. Tuukka Rask played very well to keep the Blues off the scoreboard and it looks like the Bruins might need him to be at his best for a full 60 minutes if they want to extend their season.

After 20 minutes, the Bruins have the edge in shots (11-10) but the Blues have the edge in scoring chances (11-7).