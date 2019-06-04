Stanley Cup Final: Bruins vs. Blues live updates from Game 4

A best-of-3 series or a potential elimination game -- those are the two options that lie ahead for the St. Louis Blues after Monday night's Game 4.

After an embarrassing 7-2 loss on home ice in Game 3 -- St. Louis' first Stanley Cup Final host game since 1970 -- the Blues will look to make amends Monday. If they successfully manage to do that, they'll even up this championship series at 2-2 before heading to Boston for Game 5 later in the week.

If not, well ... they'll be playing for their season with the threat of watching the Bruins raise the Cup on Thursday at TD Garden.

The Bruins should have plenty of confidence heading into Game 4, especially on special teams, where they scored four power play goals in Saturday's blowout tilt. Boston went 4-for-4 on their power play opportunities in that contest and only needed four shots to make it happen, embarrassing the home team in front of a juiced-up crowd and chasing Blues' netminder Jordan Binnington in the process.

After giving up 14 power play opportunities in the first three games, discipline will be a major key for St. Louis as they look to climb out of the hole they dug for themselves.

