Stanley Cup Final: Bruins vs. Blues live updates from Game 6 in St. Louis

The Stanley Cup will be in the building on Sunday night. The Blues host the Bruins for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis and they'll have a chance to potentially hoist the Cup after the final buzzer.

After falling down 2-1 in the series, the Blues have won two straight -- including a controversial Game 5 victory in Boston on Thursday. The game-winning goal in that game came immediately after officials missed an egregious tripping penalty that would have put the Bruins on the power play in a one-goal game. Instead, the Blues got their second goal in a 2-1 win.

Officials will try to stay out of the spotlight on Sunday as the two teams battle it out. At the end of the night, we'll either have a new Stanley Cup champion or a Game 7 later next week.

The Bruins are hoping it's the latter, but they've been outplayed at 5-on-5 for a good chunk of this series. Boston's stars have been shockingly quiet through the first five games; Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are all without a goal at 5-on-5 to this point.

