Stanley Cup Final: Bruins vs. Blues live updates from pivotal Game 3 in St. Louis

Heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, it might be fair to call the first couple of games a wash.

The Blues were thoroughly outclassed in a Game 1 that went to the favored Bruins, but St. Louis looked much better in a Game 2 overtime victory that evened the Cup Final before it shifted to Missouri. The dramatic victory in Game 2 gave the Blues their first Cup Final win in 14 tries and provided some confidence as they headed back to their own barn.

After getting next-to-nothing offensively in the series opener, the Blues looked much more potent offensively and were able to get more sustained pressure in the O-zone in Game 2. They were also tighter on the defensive end and did a better job with their gap control to take away time and space for the Bruins' attack.

But just as the Blues have proven to be resilient this year, that's also a quality the Bruins possess. They'll be looking to bounce back from a poor Game 2 showing and bring a little more urgency and effectiveness in Game 3. One area of Boston's lineup that needs to be significantly better is the top line. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have all been on the ice for three goals against, zero goals for at 5-on-5 in the series to this point, which is not a great recipe for success for the Bruins.

We'll see if these two teams have moved past the feeling-out period of the series and bring more of a strength-versus-strength look on Saturday.

