Stanley Cup Final: Bruins vs. Blues live updates from pivotal Game 3 in St. Louis
The Blues look to win their second game in a row.
Heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, it might be fair to call the first couple of games a wash.
The Blues were thoroughly outclassed in a Game 1 that went to the favored Bruins, but St. Louis looked much better in a Game 2 overtime victory that evened the Cup Final before it shifted to Missouri. The dramatic victory in Game 2 gave the Blues their first Cup Final win in 14 tries and provided some confidence as they headed back to their own barn.
After getting next-to-nothing offensively in the series opener, the Blues looked much more potent offensively and were able to get more sustained pressure in the O-zone in Game 2. They were also tighter on the defensive end and did a better job with their gap control to take away time and space for the Bruins' attack.
But just as the Blues have proven to be resilient this year, that's also a quality the Bruins possess. They'll be looking to bounce back from a poor Game 2 showing and bring a little more urgency and effectiveness in Game 3. One area of Boston's lineup that needs to be significantly better is the top line. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have all been on the ice for three goals against, zero goals for at 5-on-5 in the series to this point, which is not a great recipe for success for the Bruins.
We'll see if these two teams have moved past the feeling-out period of the series and bring more of a strength-versus-strength look on Saturday.
Check back in during and after Game 3 for updates and analysis of the action.
Game 3 updates
CBS Sports will be following along live with all of the action of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Game 3: Bruins vs. Blues odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Game 3 of Bruins vs. Blues 10,000 times
-
How to watch Blues/Bruins Game 3
Everything you need to know to catch the next matchup in the championship series
-
Blues' Sundqvist faces hearing for hit
Grzelcyk was briefly hospitalized after sustaining a head injury following Sundqvist's Game...
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 takeaways
Carl Gunnarsson was the hero for St. Louis in a very physical Game 2 victory
-
Top Picks: Blues-Bruins, MLB best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets