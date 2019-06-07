Stanley Cup Final: Bruins vs. Blues live updates from pivotal Game 5; St. Louis up 1-0 in second

Four games into the Stanley Cup Final and we've seen the Bruins and Blues earn splits in Boston and St. Louis, leaving the best-of-seven locked at two games apiece. Now, the series shifts back to Boston for a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday night that will see one team move to within one win of raising the Cup while the other will be pushed to the brink.

The series is currently trending in favor of the Blues, who are coming off an impressive 4-2 win on home ice in Game 4 -- their first Stanley Cup Final victory on home ice in franchise history. St. Louis got two goals from center Ryan O'Reilly in the win.

Meanwhile, the Bruins suffered a big blow in that Game 4 when captain and top-pairing defenseman Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face, leaving him a bloody mess and forcing him to sit out the entire third period of the Bruins' loss. It's been reported that Chara suffered a broken jaw on the play, but he still may play on Thursday night. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara is a game-time decision.

Who wins Game 5? Which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong money-line pick from an advanced computer model on a sizzling 22-11 run.

The Bruins also may be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who has been out of the lineup since Game 2 when he suffered a concussion after taking a big hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist.

With the defense banged up, the Bruins will need to get more from the front end of their offense. Boston's top six forwards have a combined zero points at 5-on-5 in this series so far, as the Bruins' depth and power play has carried most of the offensive weight through four games.

Stick with CBS Sports for live updates and analysis during Game 5 on Thursday.

Game 5 updates

CBS Sports will be following along live with all of the action of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Smooth pass puts Blues up 1-0 early in second

The Blues and Bruins went a whole 20 minutes without pushing the puck into the net to start Game 5, but St. Louis needed less than one minute to break the scoreless tie in the second, and Blues fans can largely thank Zach Sanford for that. Driving around the back of the net 55 seconds into the period, the 24-year-old forward weaved a beautiful backhanded pass through his legs to Ryan O'Reilly, who did the rest to work around Tuukka Rask and put St. Louis up 1-0.

The Blues should also be thankful, however, that Sanford didn't warrant a call or two for some questionable high hits on Boston's Torey Krug later in the period.

Superb goaltending highlights scoreless first period

The biggest story entering Game 5 turned out to be longtime Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara taking the ice despite a broken jaw, and after one period of play, it's Chara's side of the ice that's dominated. Although Boston spent much of the final two minutes of the opening 20 killing off a debatable Brad Marchand slashing penalty, the first action of this pivotal tie-breaking clash was marked by superb goaltending from both sides. The Blues' Jordan Binnington halted 17 shots from Boston, five of which came in the last six minutes, whereas the Bruins' Tuukka Rask stopped all eight of St. Louis' shots thanks in part to some highlight-reel work in the net.