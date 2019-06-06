Stanley Cup Final: Bruins vs. Blues live updates from pivotal Game 5

Four games into the Stanley Cup Final and we've seen the Bruins and Blues earn splits in Boston and St. Louis, leaving the best-of-seven locked at two games apiece. Now, the series shifts back to Boston for a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday night that will see one team move to within one win of raising the Cup while the other will be pushed to the brink.

The series is currently trending in favor of the Blues, who are coming off an impressive 4-2 win on home ice in Game 4 -- their first Stanley Cup Final victory on home ice in franchise history. St. Louis got two goals from center Ryan O'Reilly in the win.

Meanwhile, the Bruins suffered a big blow in that Game 4 when captain and top-pairing defenseman Zdeno Chara took a puck to the face, leaving him a bloody mess and forcing him to sit out the entire third period of the Bruins' loss. It's been reported that Chara suffered a broken jaw on the play, but he still may play on Thursday night. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara is a game-time decision.

The Bruins also may be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who has been out of the lineup since Game 2 when he suffered a concussion after taking a big hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist.

With the defense banged up, the Bruins will need to get more from the front end of their offense. Boston's top six forwards have a combined zero points at 5-on-5 in this series so far, as the Bruins' depth and power play has carried most of the offensive weight through four games.

Stick with CBS Sports for live updates and analysis during Game 5 on Thursday.

