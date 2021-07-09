The Tampa Bay Lightning captured their third Stanley Cup -- and second in two years -- with a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. To celebrate Tampa Bay's accomplishment, Coors Light is going to be brewing a special batch of beer, according to ESPN.

The beer, which is called "Coors Light Champions Ice," will be brewed with ice that was actually scraped from Amalie Arena, the Lightning's home arena where they clinched the Stanley Cup.

"We thought it'd be awesome to celebrate with the people in Tampa by creating a special batch of Coors Light for them to enjoy, created from the ice where the Lightning put all of their blood, sweat and tears into winning the championship," Coors Light marketing director Chris Steele told ESPN.

Following Wednesday's final Game 5, Amalie Arena rink shavings were transported back to the Coors Light brewery in Golden, Colorado.

"As an official beer partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, we're proud to celebrate the team's second-straight championship win by giving Bolts fans a literal taste of the action," Coors vice president of marketing Marcelo Pascoa said in a statement. "We're no strangers to the magic of the ice, both in the arena and outside it. And now, we've taken that ice and have brewed it into a refreshing beer."

In addition, the "Coors Light Champions Ice" will be available will be available in several Tampa bars beginning next week. Fans will also be able to purchase 32-ounce collectible growlers to go along with the limited edition beer.