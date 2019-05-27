Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Live updates, score from Bruins vs. Blues series opener
Follow along with our live blog here.
It's been a long, grueling road to the Stanley Cup Final but Game 1 is finally here, ready to get underway in Boston on Monday night. Both the Bruins and Blues are well-rested and looking to get out to an early series lead in the best-of-seven for the Cup.
It's been 11 days since the Bruins closed out their Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes -- the longest gap between games for a Stanley Cup finalist in the NHL's salary cap era. That much rest may not bode well for the Bruins, who have won seven straight heading into Game 1, as the two teams that shared the prior record of nine days off (the 2006 Edmonton Oilers and 2007 Ottawa Senators) both lost in the final.
The Blues are also hot heading into the Cup Final. They're winners of three straight, having bounced back from a 2-1 series hole to beat the Sharks in six games for the Western Conference title.
Live Game 1 updates
CBS Sports will be following along live with all of the action between the Bruins and Blues. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
