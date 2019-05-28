Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Bruins vs. Blues: How to watch, time, TV, streaming schedule
Everything you need to know to catch the next matchup in the championship series
After 13 tries, the St. Louis Blues still do not have a single Stanley Cup Final victory, despite opening Game 1 of this year's championship series against the Boston Bruins with a 2-0 lead.
On Wednesday, the Blues will look to end their blues once and for all when they return to TD Garden for the first rematch of the Final.
No one's saying it will be easy, though. Boston has now outscored its opponents by more than 20 goals in its last eight postseason games -- a stretch in which the Bruins have gone 8-0. There's also the fact that once the Bruins stopped affording St. Louis turnover opportunities early in Game 1, the matchup wasn't particularly close, with Sean Kuraly, Charlie McAvoy and Co. capitalizing off Blues penalties and dominating for long stretches of the game.
Keep it right here on CBS Sports for complete coverage of the Stanley Cup Final, and be sure to catch Game 2, from Boston, this Wednesday night:
Blues vs. Bruins -- Stanley Cup Final, Game 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 29
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
- Location: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Odds: Bruins -165 (over/under 5.5)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanley Cup Final schedule released
The Bruins had a record 11 days of rest before the Stanley Cup Final
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
Oilers hire Dave Tippett as coach
The Oilers are looking to build a winning culture around Connor McDavid
-
Kuznetsov addresses alleged drug video
Kuznetsov denies taking the substance and says he has 'nothing to hide'
-
Bruins vs. Blues odds, Game 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Game 2 of Bruins vs. Blues 10,000 times
-
Takeaways from Bruins-Blues Game 1
As expected, both teams seemed to be affected by the long layoff between rounds