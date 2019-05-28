Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Bruins vs. Blues: How to watch, time, TV, streaming schedule

After 13 tries, the St. Louis Blues still do not have a single Stanley Cup Final victory, despite opening Game 1 of this year's championship series against the Boston Bruins with a 2-0 lead.

On Wednesday, the Blues will look to end their blues once and for all when they return to TD Garden for the first rematch of the Final.

No one's saying it will be easy, though. Boston has now outscored its opponents by more than 20 goals in its last eight postseason games -- a stretch in which the Bruins have gone 8-0. There's also the fact that once the Bruins stopped affording St. Louis turnover opportunities early in Game 1, the matchup wasn't particularly close, with Sean Kuraly, Charlie McAvoy and Co. capitalizing off Blues penalties and dominating for long stretches of the game.

Keep it right here on CBS Sports for complete coverage of the Stanley Cup Final, and be sure to catch Game 2, from Boston, this Wednesday night:

Blues vs. Bruins -- Stanley Cup Final, Game 2