Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Bruins vs. Blues: How to watch, time, TV, streaming schedule
Everything you need to know to catch the next matchup in the championship series
It took 14 tries but the St. Louis Blues finally got their first-ever Stanley Cup Final win, beating the Boston Bruins with a thoroughly impressive 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2 on Thursday.
Now the series shifts to St. Louis, where the Blues will look to build off that strong win and take advantage of home ice/. The Blues haven't been too convincing at home through these playoffs, though, working with a 5-5 record in their own barn to this point.
Meanwhile, Boston will look to bounce back and remind everyone of why they came into this series as significant favorites. The Bruins were dominant defensively in Game 1 but their offense hasn't exactly been humming against a defensively sound St. Louis squad. Boston's heralded first line has had a rough go of things through the first couple of games and has not score a goal yet, and has been on the ice for three goals against at 5-on-5 so far. They'll look to get back on track in Game 3.
Both lineups will have notable absences; The Bruins will be without solid third-pairing defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who was injured as a result of a hit from Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2. The Blues will be without Sundqvist -- a key fourth-line depth piece -- due to a one-game suspension for that hit.
Here's what you need to know to tune into Game 3 on Saturday.
Blues vs. Bruins -- Stanley Cup Final, Game 2 (Series tied 1-1)
- Date: Saturday, June 1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
- Location: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Odds: Blues -115 (over/under 5)
