Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Bruins vs. Blues: How to watch, stream, time, TV schedule
The Blues will either even the series or head back to Boston with their back against the wall
The first Stanley Cup Final game hosted by St. Louis in 49 years did not exactly go the way the Blues had hoped. Fortunately, they've got a shot to make it better on Monday in Game 4.
The Bruins took it to the Blues and came away with a 7-2 win in Game 3, embarrassing the home team in front of a juiced-up crowd that had long anticipated that game. Boston went 4-for-4 on their power play opportunities in that contest and only needed four shots to make it happen, chasing Blues' netminder Jordan Binnington in the process.
After giving up 14 power play opportunities in the first three games, St. Louis will look to be a lot more disciplined moving forward. Head coach Craig Berube emphasized playing between the whistles and keeping their composure, which should be pivotal considering how well the Bruins have played on special teams.
It goes without saying but Game 4 is always a pivotal juncture in a series and that's certainly the case here. The Blues will either tie this series up and make it a best-of-three moving forward, or they're going to head back to Boston with their backs against the wall.
Here's what you need to know to tune into Game 4 on Monday.
Blues vs. Bruins -- Stanley Cup Final, Game 4 (BOS leads 2-1)
- Date: Monday, June 3
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
- Location: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
- Odds: Blues -110 (over/under 5.5)
