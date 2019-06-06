Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Bruins vs. Blues: How to watch, stream, time, TV schedule

It's been a different story every game thus far in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, and the latest trend is in favor of the St. Louis Blues, who avoided a potential 3-1 series deficit earlier this week by dominating the Boston Bruins in even-strength play in a Game 4 and turning the Final into a best-of-three to crown this year's champion.

If you'd only seen Games 1 and 3, you might be convinced the Bruins had this series in the bag. And yet here we are in Game 5 with the series tied 2-2 and Boston back at home with a chance to rebound and perhaps finally see some life from their big-name top line outside of the power play in this Final.

If St. Louis stays disciplined as it did the last time these two teams met, only an explosion from Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak -- a trio that is more than capable of an explosion -- would likely put Boston back on top. But no one's correctly predicted much of anything thus far, which is part of the fun. That fun continues Thursday night, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

You're not going to want to miss it. And you don't have to, either. Here's how to tune in:

How to watch