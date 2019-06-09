Stanley Cup Final Game 6, Bruins vs. Blues: How to watch, stream, time, TV schedule

The NHL season could come to a close on Sunday night in St. Louis. With the Stanley Cup in the building, the Blues will have a chance to hoist the trophy for the first time in franchise history if they can beat the Bruins in Game 6.

After falling into a 2-1 series hole, St. Louis has won two straight to push the Bruins to the brink of elimination. The Blues took a 3-2 series lead earlier in the week with a win in Boston, though not without some controversy. The game-winning goal in that game came immediately after officials missed an egregious tripping penalty that would have put the Bruins on the power play in a one-goal game. Instead, the Blues got their second goal in a 2-1 win.

St. Louis has effectively frustrated the Bruins over the last two games, shutting down Boston's offensive attack with strong, aggressive defensive play and outworking the Bruins at 5-on-5. Boston has yet to get a goal from its top line at 5-on-5 in the series.

The Blues will be without fourth line winger Ivan Barbashev in Game 6, as Barbashev is serving a one-game suspension as a result of a hit to the head he delivered on Marcus Johansson on Thursday night. Slotting in for Barbashev will be 19-year-old forward Robert Thomas, who returns to the series after suffering an upper body injury in Game 1.

If St. Louis can once again frustrate the Bruins and grab a series-clinching win, they'll capture their first Stanley Cup in franchise history and cap off an incredible second-half turnaround this season. The Blues were dead-last in the league on January 3rd of this year, and now they're just one win away from hoisting the Cup. The Bruins, meanwhile, will be looking to force a Game 7 back in Boston on Wednesday night.

Blues vs. Bruins -- Stanley Cup Final, Game 6 (Blues lead 3-2)