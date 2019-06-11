Stanley Cup Final Game 7 Bruins vs. Blues: How to watch, stream, time, TV schedule
Everything you need to know to catch the anticipated finale of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Just when you think one team is out of it, they flip the script to stay alive.
It's been the story of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, with the St. Louis Blues turning a 2-1 series deficit into a 3-2 advantage thanks to even-strength domination both at home and on the road, then the Boston Bruins securing Game 7 with an explosion of their own, fueled by their top line stars who'd gone uncharacteristically silent for the middle of the series.
How to watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 12
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden (Boston)
- TV: NBC
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
- Odds: BOS -1.5 (+175)
The Bruins are favored and have the momentum heading into the series-deciding matchup, with their offense finally finding some footing in a 5-1 Game 6 rout, and with the home ice of TD Garden set to play host to a potential title-winning victory. But the Blues have been counted out all season, only to storm back into contention and steal the spotlight, starting with having the worst record in the NHL in January and riding a late season tsunami into the playoffs.
