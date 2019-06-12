Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Live updates of Bruins vs. Blues in Boston

There's just one game left in the 2018-19 NHL season, and it's Game 7. The Bruins and Blues will battle it out one last time in Boston. The winner will be handed the Stanley Cup, and the loser will be heartbroken.

Following a gutsy Game 6 win with their backs up against the wall, the Bruins have the momentum and the home crowd in their favor. Can Tuukka Rask stand on his head in a potential elimination game for Boston? He's already done so multiple times in these playoffs.

The Blues know a thing or two about adversity, though. This is the team that was in last place on the first day of 2019. They turned their regular season around, made the playoffs, and are now just one game away from winning their first ever Stanley Cup.

History will be made tonight at the TD Garden, and CBS Sports is here to keep you updated on everything happening. Follow our live blog of the game below and come back afterwards for an entire recap and takeaways from Game 7.

Game 7 updates

