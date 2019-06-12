Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Live updates of Bruins vs. Blues in Boston
It all comes down to this.
There's just one game left in the 2018-19 NHL season, and it's Game 7. The Bruins and Blues will battle it out one last time in Boston. The winner will be handed the Stanley Cup, and the loser will be heartbroken.
Following a gutsy Game 6 win with their backs up against the wall, the Bruins have the momentum and the home crowd in their favor. Can Tuukka Rask stand on his head in a potential elimination game for Boston? He's already done so multiple times in these playoffs.
The Blues know a thing or two about adversity, though. This is the team that was in last place on the first day of 2019. They turned their regular season around, made the playoffs, and are now just one game away from winning their first ever Stanley Cup.
History will be made tonight at the TD Garden, and CBS Sports is here to keep you updated on everything happening. Follow our live blog of the game below and come back afterwards for an entire recap and takeaways from Game 7.
Game 7 updates
CBS Sports will be following along live with all of the action of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Everything you need to know to catch the anticipated finale of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
-
Top Picks: Blues-Bruins Game 7, plus MLB
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bruins vs. Blues Game 7 odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Game 7 of Bruins vs. Blues 10,000 times
-
NHL DFS lineups, top picks for Game 7
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Defining moments from Bruins, Blues runs
The long playoff journey comes to an end on Wednesday, but let's first revisit the key moments...
-
Who will win Conn Smythe as playoff MVP?
Examining which players could win some extra hardware after Game 7