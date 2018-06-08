Stanley Cup Finals 2018: Capitals storm back in Game 5 to deliver Washington its first NHL title

After 44 years of waiting for Washington D.C., and 13 seasons for Alex Ovechkin, the Stanley Cup is finally theirs. The Washington Capitals are your 2018 Stanley Cup champions after storming back from a one-goal deficit in the third period Thursday night in Las Vegas to score twice and dump the Golden Knights, 4-3.

Washington, starved for a championship since the Washington Redskins won their last Super Bowl after the 1991 season, predictably went bonkers. And Ovechkin, a transcendent talent and the greatest goal-scorer of his generation, validated his legacy with an elusive Cup after so many years of playoff heartbreak.

The Caps got the scoring started in a frenetic five-goal second period when Jakub Vrana pumped in his third goal of the playoffs, but the Knights answered a little three minutes later when Nate Schmidt scored off assists from Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault.

Ovechkin, who was announced as the the Conn Smythe trophy winner after the win, put the Caps back on top less than a minute later when he snuck a power-play blast past Marc-Andre-Fleury off a Nicklas Backstrom assist.

The Golden Knights put the champagne on ice, though, for a bit after evening the score on a David Perron goal, then Smith closed out the scoring in the second period in the final minute with a wrister off the power play that put the Knights up, 3-2.

But the Comeback Caps would not be denied. Playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly, who'd scored just seven goals in the regular season, scored his seventh goal of the postseason on a beautiful diving shot.

And Lars Eller scored the game-winner 12 minutes into the third period on a beautiful find off an assist from Brett Connolly.

For all the highlights from Thursday's game, check out the recap in our live blog. Then scroll down for the Stanley Cup Final schedule, how to watch information and our staff predictions. If the live blog isn't working, click here.

How to watch

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

(All times ET)

Playoff bracket

CBSSports.com illustration by Mike Meredith

Predictions

Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.

Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.

Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.