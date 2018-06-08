Stanley Cup Finals 2018: Capitals vs. Golden Knights live score, Game 5 updates, highlights, schedule, bracket
Will it be a coronation for the Capitals -- or will the Vegas Golden Knights send the series back to Washington?
The Vegas Golden Knights are on the ropes, but they've still got a puncher's chance at home in Las Vegas with the Capitals just one win away from hoisting an elusive Stanley Cup. Can the Knights survive to fight another day? Or will it be a coronation for Alex Ovechkin and the Comeback Caps?
As the great Mills Lane likes to say: Let's get it on!
Follow along with all of the highlights from Thursday night's game, then scroll down for the Stanley Cup Final schedule, how to watch information and our staff predictions.
How to watch
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
(All times ET)
- Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Capitals 4
- Game 2: Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
- Game 3: Capitals 3, Golden Knights 1
- Game 4 (in Washington): Capitals 6, Golden Knights 2 (Capitals lead series 3-1)
- Game 5 (in Vegas): Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Game 6 (in Washington): Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Game 7 (in Vegas): Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)
Playoff bracket
Predictions
Blackburn: I've been picking against the Golden Knights every step of the way and they keep proving me wrong. My head says to take Vegas here -- they've got the hottest goaltender and I love their ability to suffocate teams with speed and pressure on the puck -- but my heart says Capitals. Washington has a wealth of weapons and I just can't bring myself to root against Ovi finally getting his Cup. Capitals in 7.
Benjamin: It all comes down to this. Vegas has defied all the odds -- literally, all of them -- thanks to its supreme balance and supreme outings from Marc-Andre Fleury. And if anyone's destined to cap off such a historic run in surreal fashion, it's the Golden Knights. But speaking of destiny, these Capitals won't die, and Alex Ovechkin is grinding his way toward something that's escaped him for far too long. Braden Holtby is on point, which goes a long way, even though this thing should be close. Capitals in 6.
Skiver: I've been wrestling with this decision since the Final were set. The expansion Golden Knights or the Capitals, who have seemingly broken the shackles of their playoff curse. This series is about as evenly matched as you could hope for, but I can't pick against Marc-Andre Fleury right now. He's been so good this postseason, and the Golden Knights have been so dominant, it's hard to imagine them losing. The Capitals have been an amazing story this postseason, but when it comes down to a toss-up -- even one involving Alex Ovechkin -- I can't pick against the better net-minder. Golden Knights in 7.
-
