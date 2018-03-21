Stanley Cup odds: Nashville Predators are the new favorites to win it all

We tried to tell you the Nashville Predators were good. A popular choice atop our most recent NHL Power Rankings and in line for a Presidents' Trophy ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Preds are fresh off another dominating performance, in which ageless goalie Pekka Rinne notched his eighth shutout of the season. And now, with just over two weeks until the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, last year's Western Conference champions are the new favorites to win it all.

That's according to Bovada, which announced Wednesday that Nashville owns 15/4 odds of capturing the Cup, better than anyone else in the league, including the long-heralded Lightning.

Here's a look at the top 10 Cup favorites among Bovada's latest odds, which now officially no longer recognize both the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings (try believing that a couple seasons ago):

Predators: 15/4

Lightning: 4/1

Golden Knights: 6/1

Penguins: 17/2

Bruins: 9/1

Jets: 11/1

Maple Leafs: 14/1

Capitals: 18/1

Kings: 25/1

Ducks: 28/1