Stanley Cup odds: Predators remain favorites, Stars nearly drop off the board

The NHL is pretty top-heavy entering the 2017-18 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that hasn't changed Vegas' forecast for the championship. With just over a week until the start of the postseason, the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators remain the favorites to win it all, according to Bovada.

The Predators advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after entering last year's playoffs as the 16th-ranked contender, per Bovada, and their NHL-best 113 points in the standings give them the best odds (7/2) of any team to take the Cup this time around.

Bovada's latest odds aren't favorable to all playoff hopefuls, though, as the Lightning took a slight dip (6/1) and now barely hold a lead over the battling Boston Bruins (25/4), while the once-hot Dallas Stars have now fallen almost completely off the board (100/1) after a March swoon.

Here are the top 10 Stanley Cup favorites according to Bovada's early-April odds:

Nashville Predators: 7/2

Tampa Bay Lightning: 6/1

Boston Bruins: 25/4

Vegas Golden Knights: 7/1

Pittsburgh Penguins: 17/2

Winnipeg Jets: 10/1

Toronto Maple Leafs: 14/1

Washington Capitals: 16/1

San Jose Sharks: 22/1

Anaheim Ducks: 25/1