Stanley Cup odds: The biggest risers and fallers so far and the favorite to win it all

Just about a month of the 2018-19 NHL campaign is in the books, and there have been a number of surprises on both ends of the spectrum in terms of early-season standings.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals are off to a so-so start, opening 5-4-2 despite plenty of goal production. Overlooked franchises like the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders have exploded out of the gate with top-10 goal-differential marks and winning streaks. And anticipated postseason contenders like the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights have been wrought with inconsistency, starting a combined 9-11-4.

Preseason darlings like the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs have hardly crumbled under the weight of pressure, meanwhile, flashing elite offense to rank among the league's best after October.

November, of course, is still an early month to judge an NHL team's season, but at the very least, we've now got a couple weeks worth of material to make judgments. And it's a little easier to project which contenders just might have the strength to go the distance.

According to Bovada's latest Stanley Cup odds, most of the familiar foes atop the standings remain the favorites to take this year's championship. But a month of the 2018-19 season has dictated quite a bit of movement among others. All of Bovada's top four Cup contenders, for instance, have improved odds since the start of the season, but long-shot picks like the Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings have seen dramatic changes.

Here's a look at some of the biggest risers and fallers among Bovada's 2018-19 Stanley Cup odds, plus a look at the top 10 favorites to win it all:

Risers

Avalanche: Was 40/1, now 25/1

Canadiens: Was 100/1, now 40/1

Hurricanes: Was 60/1, now 35/1

Fallers

Blues: Was 20/1, now 40/1

Flyers: Was 26/1, now 40/1

Kings: Was 28/1, now 50/1

Red Wings: Was 250/1, now 500/1

Stanley Cup favorites

Toronto Maple Leafs: 13/2

Tampa Bay Lightning: 7/1

Nashville Predators: 17/2

Boston Bruins: 10/1

Winnipeg Jets: 10/1

Pittsburgh Penguins: 11/1

San Jose Sharks: 12/1

Washington Capitals: 14/1

Vegas Golden Knights: 16/1

Calgary Flames: 25/1

Colorado Avalanche: 25/1