Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Alex Ovechkin knocks out Andrei Svechnikov in insanely short fight
Ovechkin got a five-minute major for his trouble
Some fireworks erupted in Game 3 of the Capitals-Hurricanes series. In the Hurricanes' first home game of the postseason, Alex Ovechkin engaged Andrei Svenchnikov, dropping him to the ice after three quick punches to the head. Svechnikov also appeared to hit his head on the ice and was taken off the ice in the altercation.
Ovechkin received a five-minute major for the fight, putting the Capitals legend in the box for a solid part of the first period.
It was worse from another angle, which ultimately showed Ovechkin following through on Svechnikov and putting his head into the ice.
Svechnikov is just 19 years old, 14 years younger than the 33-year-old Ovechkin. He's also been a key part of the Hurricane forecheck this postseason, notching three points -- including two goals -- in the early going.
The play could end up having a serious effect on this series, especially if Svechnikov ends up missing time with a head injury. Ovechkin has been antagonized by the Hurricanes all series, so it appears that falling behind early in this game mixed with something Svechnikov said was enough to tip him this time around.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Playoff roundup for April 15
On the late shift, the Predators face the Stars while the Flames play the Avalanche in two...
-
Thornton suspended for one game
Thornton will miss Game 4 thanks to an ugly hit to the head
-
Kadri suspended for rest of first round
It marks the second straight year that Kadri has been given a multi-game suspension in the...
-
Flyers name Alain Vigneault coach
Gordon failed to make the postseason, so the Flyers went outside the organization
-
NHL coach tracker: Vigneault to Philly
Follow along with coaching changes around the league here
-
Former Senators making playoff showings
Stone leads all players in points with eight in the early going