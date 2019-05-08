Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Avalanche battle Sharks in Game 7 in San Jose

The San Jose Sharks find themselves playing in a Game 7 once again. This time around, it's against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche had some unlikely heroes in a dramatic Game 6, with J.T. Compher notching two goals and Gabriel Landeskog scoring the game-winner in overtime. Nathan MacKinnon was held scoreless for the second time in as many games, but the Avs are surviving.

As we all know, the name of the game is "survive and advance." The Sharks have already done so once, coming back from 3-0 against the Golden Knights in their first Game 7. So the question is, can they do it again. The Avalanche have some legitimate threats, and when their lines are clicking they can wreak havoc.

The Sharks, however, are among hockey's toughest teams to beat at home. Their 25 home regular season wins were tied for the third most in the league (trailing, of course, the Lightning and the Bruins), and they have a chance to lock it down once more.

Waiting on the other side are the St. Louis Blues, who won their Game 7 against the Stars on Tuesday. No teams are going to have an advantage as far as rest goes, that much is for certain.

NHL Playoffs for Wednesday, May 8