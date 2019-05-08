Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Avalanche battle Sharks in Game 7 in San Jose
The Sharks will go to a Game 7 for the second time in these playoffs
The San Jose Sharks find themselves playing in a Game 7 once again. This time around, it's against the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche had some unlikely heroes in a dramatic Game 6, with J.T. Compher notching two goals and Gabriel Landeskog scoring the game-winner in overtime. Nathan MacKinnon was held scoreless for the second time in as many games, but the Avs are surviving.
As we all know, the name of the game is "survive and advance." The Sharks have already done so once, coming back from 3-0 against the Golden Knights in their first Game 7. So the question is, can they do it again. The Avalanche have some legitimate threats, and when their lines are clicking they can wreak havoc.
The Sharks, however, are among hockey's toughest teams to beat at home. Their 25 home regular season wins were tied for the third most in the league (trailing, of course, the Lightning and the Bruins), and they have a chance to lock it down once more.
Waiting on the other side are the St. Louis Blues, who won their Game 7 against the Stars on Tuesday. No teams are going to have an advantage as far as rest goes, that much is for certain.
Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NHL Playoffs for Wednesday, May 8
- Game 7: Avalanche vs. Sharks (Series tied 3-3) 9 p.m. ET -- TV: NBCSN [Preview]
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sharks vs. Avalanche Game 7 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Avalanche vs. Sharks game 10,000...
-
Five reasons the Stars were eliminated
Breaking down how the Blues just narrowly edged the Stars in seven games
-
Maroon's son weeps after dad's big goal
Maroon shared an incredible full-circle moment with his son after becoming the hometown hero...
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Blues scores
St. Louis is headed to the Western Conference Final for the second time in four seasons
-
McAvoy suspended for Game 1 of ECF
McAvoy receives a one-game ban for his hit to the head of Josh Anderson