Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Blue Jackets crush top-seeded Lightning in Game 2; Penguins battle Islanders

All eight series of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and the opening of this year's NHL postseason hasn't been without some drama. The Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning blew a three-goal lead and lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders upset the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs took Game 1 against their rival Boston Bruins.

Starting on Friday, the first four Game 1 victims will have their chance at redemption, at least temporarily.

Can the Lightning put their shocking start behind them? Can the Penguins figure out how to play defense? Can the Golden Knights regain the momentum that carried them in the second half of the season?

We'll find out. As you follow Friday and Saturday's action, CBS Sports will be your home for live updates.

Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, April 12

All times Eastern

Game 2: FINAL - Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 1 (CBJ leads, 2-0) (Box Score)

Game 2: Penguins at Islanders (NYI leads, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBCSN



NBCSN Game 2: Blues at Jets (STL leads, 1-0), 9:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 2: Golden Knights at Sharks (SJS leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN

Schedule for Saturday, April 13

Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals (WSH leads, 1-0), 3 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC

NBC Game 2: Stars at Predators (DAL leads, 1-0), 6 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins (TOR leads, 1-0), 8 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC

NBC Game 2: Avalanche at Flames (CGY leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN

Blue Jackets crush Lightning to take 2-0 lead

After the Blue Jackets put together a stunning comeback from a three-goal deficit to win Game 1, Columbus continued to shock the hockey world in Game 2. The Jackets came out of the gate like Little Caesars -- hot and ready -- and dominated the league's top regular season team from nearly start to finish.

The Blue Jackets were physical and imposing all night long, clogging lanes and disrupting Tampa's fearsome attack before it could really get anything going. Columbus got a huge night from Matt Duchene, who scored his first career postseason goal and added three assists.

CBJ got first period tallies from Cam Atkinson and Zach Werenski.

Penguins, Isles trade blows in ugly game

The Pens and Islanders are grinding one out on Long Island in a game that's full of messiness. The scoring didn't get underway until the second period, when Erik Gudbranson (yes, that Erik Gudbranson!) found the back of the net for Pittsburgh. But the Islanders were able to quickly answer when the Penguins allowed a rush and Anthony Beauvillier was able to bury a rebound chance on an open net. They barely had time to celebrate before more anarchy broke out.

This game is a beautiful, hideous disaster pic.twitter.com/RJbdiCZFDJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2019

The Penguins' defense has looked pretty shaky once again in this contest, though they've only given up one goal (so far) and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill through the first two periods.

Blue Jackets get out in front early



Columbus' gameplan apparently included putting an emphasis on punching Tampa Bay in the mouth early and often, and both in the figurative and literal sense. There was plenty of chippy play and animosity in the opening period, including a surprising fight between Werenski and Brayden Point.

Brayden Point with the takedown of Zach Werenski in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/qBBdjhMB8a — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 12, 2019

Columbus increased its lead to three in the second period when Duchene scored his first career playoff goal.

Tampa managed to find a bit of life to start the third when Mikhail Sergachev got the Bolts on the scoreboard, but if there was any concern that Columbus would follow in the Lightning's footsteps of letting a three-goal lead evaporate...well, not so fast. The Blue Jackets answered with two more goals -- one from Riley Nash, who had just three goals during the regular season, and another from Artemi Panarin.

The Blue Jackets are straight-up dunking on Tampa at this point pic.twitter.com/bOzFcReY03 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2019

The Lightning clearly were frustrated by the end of this one, and they allowed that frustration to get the better of them. Nikita Kucherov was given a minor, a major and a game misconduct for this ugly hit late in the third period. He also may be looking at a suspension for Game 3 (and possibly beyond) as a result.