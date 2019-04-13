Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Blue Jackets crush top-seeded Lightning; Islanders push past Penguins late; Blues edge Jets

All eight series of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and the opening of this year's NHL postseason has been as much surprising as it has been thrilling.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have looked like the record-setting division winner, and not the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Jackets are off to a stunning start. On Long Island, the New York Islanders are feeling very good after two games, and the two Western Conference playoff Game 2s tonight are off to wild starts.

Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, April 12

All times Eastern

Game 2: FINAL - Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 1 (CBJ leads, 2-0) (Box Score)

Game 2: FINAL - Islanders 3, Penguins 1 (NYI leads, 2-0) (Box Score)



Game 2: FINAL - Blues 4, Jets 3 (STL leads, 2-0), (Box Score)

Game 2: Golden Knights at Sharks (SJS leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBCSN

Schedule for Saturday, April 13

Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals (WSH leads, 1-0), 3 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC

NBC Game 2: Stars at Predators (DAL leads, 1-0), 6 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins (TOR leads, 1-0), 8 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC

NBC Game 2: Avalanche at Flames (CGY leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN

Blues take another road win in Winnipeg

The St. Louis Blues stole Game 1 on the road in Winnipeg with a dramatic late effort, and they doubled-down on Friday night. It was a see-saw battle with the teams trading goals back-and-forth all night long. The Jets' looked good -- as did their power play -- and Patrik Laine got on the board for the second consecutive game, which is a huge development for a guy who scored just twice from late February to the end of the regular season.

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele also added goals for Winnipeg, but it was St. Louis who came away victorious on the night.

As the game was locked at 3-3 coming out of second intermission, Ryan O'Reilly scored the go-ahead goal for the Blues. That goal came on a shot that Connor Hellebuyck probably should have stopped.

It wasn't exactly Hellebuyck's night in net. However, he did have this save.

What a stop by Hellebuyck pic.twitter.com/SQWLeIIqOM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2019

Oskar Sundqvist also added two goals for St. Louis. The Blues are one of the best home teams in the NHL and they'll head back to St. Louis with a 2-0 series lead in what has been a tight series so far.

Golden Knights, Sharks battle it out in San Jose

Vegas had a rough go of things in Game 1, but they came out of the gate flying in Game 2. They chased Sharks goaltender Martin Jones from the game less than seven minutes in, scoring three times (including a shorthanded tally) on seven shots.

But the Sharks weren't done...not by a long shot. By the time the first intermission hit, the game was tied. The Sharks ripped off three unanswered goals in the span of just over three minutes. Logan Couture, Erik Karlsson and Joe Thornton accounted for San Jose's goals.

Thornton ties the game 3-3 late in the first period. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/G6OevwEZir — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 13, 2019

Mark Stone was able to reclaim the lead for the Golden Knights with a power play goal (his third of the series so far) following a controversial goaltender interference call in the second period.

Third period surge pushes Islanders to two-game lead

How about the New York Islanders? The Isles certainly put on a show for their home fans at the Nassau Coliseum through the first two games of the series and they'll head to Pittsburgh with a 2-0 lead. After coming out of the second intermission locked at 1-1, the Islanders managed to make a late push and score twice to bury the Pens.

The game-winner came off the stick of Jordan Eberle, who has been huge for New York so far -- tallying a goal and an assist in each of the two contests to open the series.

Blue Jackets crush Lightning to take 2-0 lead



After the Blue Jackets put together a stunning comeback from a three-goal deficit to win Game 1, Columbus continued to shock the hockey world in Game 2. The Jackets came out of the gate like Little Caesars -- hot and ready -- and dominated the league's top regular season team from nearly start to finish.

The Blue Jackets were physical and imposing all night long, clogging lanes and disrupting Tampa's fearsome attack before it could really get anything going. Columbus got a huge night from Matt Duchene, who scored his first career postseason goal and added three assists.

CBJ got first period tallies from Cam Atkinson and Zach Werenski.

Penguins, Isles trade blows in ugly game

The Pens and Islanders are grinding one out on Long Island in a game that's full of messiness. The scoring didn't get underway until the second period, when Erik Gudbranson (yes, that Erik Gudbranson!) found the back of the net for Pittsburgh. But the Islanders were able to quickly answer when the Penguins allowed a rush and Anthony Beauvillier was able to bury a rebound chance on an open net. They barely had time to celebrate before more anarchy broke out.

This game is a beautiful, hideous disaster pic.twitter.com/RJbdiCZFDJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2019

The Penguins' defense has looked pretty shaky once again in this contest, though they've only given up one goal (so far) and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill through the first two periods.

Blue Jackets get out in front early



Columbus' gameplan apparently included putting an emphasis on punching Tampa Bay in the mouth early and often, and both in the figurative and literal sense. There was plenty of chippy play and animosity in the opening period, including a surprising fight between Werenski and Brayden Point.

Brayden Point with the takedown of Zach Werenski in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/qBBdjhMB8a — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 12, 2019

Columbus increased its lead to three in the second period when Duchene scored his first career playoff goal.

Tampa managed to find a bit of life to start the third when Mikhail Sergachev got the Bolts on the scoreboard, but if there was any concern that Columbus would follow in the Lightning's footsteps of letting a three-goal lead evaporate...well, not so fast. The Blue Jackets answered with two more goals -- one from Riley Nash, who had just three goals during the regular season, and another from Artemi Panarin.

The Blue Jackets are straight-up dunking on Tampa at this point pic.twitter.com/bOzFcReY03 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 13, 2019

The Lightning clearly were frustrated by the end of this one, and they allowed that frustration to get the better of them. Nikita Kucherov was given a minor, a major and a game misconduct for this ugly hit late in the third period. He also may be looking at a suspension for Game 3 (and possibly beyond) as a result.