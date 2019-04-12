Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Blue Jackets take early lead over Lightning in Game 2
Everything you need to know for this weekend's NHL playoff action
All eight series of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and the opening of this year's NHL postseason hasn't been without some drama. The Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning blew a three-goal lead and lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders upset the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs took Game 1 against their rival Boston Bruins.
Starting on Friday, the first four Game 1 victims will have their chance at redemption, at least temporarily.
Can the Lightning put their shocking start behind them? Can the Penguins figure out how to play defense? Can the Golden Knights regain the momentum that carried them in the second half of the season?
We'll find out. As you follow Friday and Saturday's action, CBS Sports will be your home for live updates.
Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, April 12
All times Eastern
- Game 2: Blue Jackets at Lightning (CBJ leads, 1-0), 7 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC
- Game 2: Penguins at Islanders (NYI leads, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN
- Game 2: Blues at Jets (STL leads, 1-0), 9:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC
- Game 2: Golden Knights at Sharks (SJS leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN
Schedule for Saturday, April 13
- Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals (WSH leads, 1-0), 3 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC
- Game 2: Stars at Predators (DAL leads, 1-0), 6 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC
- Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins (TOR leads, 1-0), 8 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC
- Game 2: Avalanche at Flames (CGY leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN
How about them Blue Jackets?
After the Blue Jackets put together a stunning comeback from a three-goal deficit to win Game 1, Columbus continued to shock the hockey world early in Game 2. The Jackets came out of the gate like Little Caesars -- hot and ready -- and took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
CBJ got first period tallies from Cam Atkinson and Zach Werenski.
Columbus' gameplan apparently included putting an emphasis on punching Tampa Bay in the mouth early and often, and both in the figurative and literal sense. There was plenty of chippy play and animosity in the opening period, including a surprising fight between Werenski and Brayden Point.
