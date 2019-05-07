Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy suspended for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final

The Boston Bruins will be without one of their best defensemen when they hit the ice for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the one-game suspension for Charlie McAvoy on Tuesday. The suspension comes as a result of a hit McAvoy threw on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson during Game 6. As Anderson was attempting to gain the Bruins' zone and battling with Zdeno Chara, McAvoy delivered a high hit to Anderson's head.

Charlie McAvoy ▶️▶️▶️ Josh Anderson#HfHits



Did Kelly Sutherland wave for McAvoy to be out of the game? (McAvoy got 2 minutes for illegal check to the head) pic.twitter.com/v3Fh5HW8Ge — hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) May 7, 2019

The 21-year-old Bruins defenseman was given a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head and Anderson briefly left the game before returning. Boston won the game 3-0, clinching the series and punching their ticket to the ECF. In the handshake line after Game 6, Anderson and McAvoy had an amicable meeting with seemingly no hard feelings carrying over.

Charlie McAvoy leveled a dangerous hit on Josh Anderson.



Handshake line



This is #StanleyCup playoff hockey



pic.twitter.com/L74pWaIcz5 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 7, 2019

When asked about what was said in the meeting, McAvoy wouldn't reveal the details.

"That's between me and him," McAvoy said. "We went at it pretty good this series. I have a lot of respect for him. He plays the game as hard as anyone. It was good to see him back out there."

McAvoy went on to say he was just trying to make a "hockey play" and deliver a check on Anderson. It was announced after the game that he'd face a hearing with the league's Player Safety division to determine supplemental discipline.

The DoPS ruled that McAvoy made significant, forceful head contact where it was avoidable before announcing that he'd been suspended for one playoff game. It's McAvoy's first run-in with Player Safety in his two-year NHL career.

In 13 games beside Zdeno Chara on the Bruins' top defensive pairing, McAvoy has a goal and five assists while averaging nearly 25 minutes of time on ice this postseason.