Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Bruins edge Blue Jackets in thriller; Avalanche, Sharks up next

The Stanley Cup playoffs never rest -- not even for Kentucky Derby day.

We've got another two-game slate of NHL postseason action on tap for Saturday, as the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets begin the evening schedule with Game 5, their first meeting since Brad Marchand's return to the score sheet en route to a 4-1 Boston win. The Bruins and Blue Jackets are knotted up at two games apiece entering Saturday night's contest in Boston, with the winner taking a vital step toward facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

Later Saturday night, the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks will look to break their own 2-2 series tie. The last time out, the Avs got the best of their favored foes in a 3-0 shutout starring scoring king Nathan MacKinnon. But who's to count out the Sharks considering their sheer talent and the fact they get to return home with a chance at retaking a series lead?

Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3 (BOS leads 3-2) -- GameTracker

Avalanche at Sharks (series tied 2-2) -- 10 p.m. ET -- TV: NBCSN (GameTracker)

Pastrnak does it again to seal Bruins' nail-biting win

Exhausted of momentum thanks to the Blue Jackets' instant comeback, Boston's fans didn't quit after watching their team lose a 3-1 lead, and thank goodness for them, neither did Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The former moved well in transition with the clock ticking under 2:00, found Pastrnak across the ice and watched Pasta put some sauce on a deflection right past Sergei Bobrovsky with 1:28 to play, sealing the Bruins' thrilling victory in just the nick of time.

Blue Jackets defy the odds, steal momentum from Boston

A long official review looked as if it might jump-start the Blue Jackets about halfway through the third, with a no-goal Seth Jones shot overturned to become a deficit-cutting score -- replays showing that the puck had just barely squeezed between Tuukka Rask's leg pad and the post to cross the line.

Almost immediately afterward, however, the Bruins turned what nearly became a second straight Columbus goal into a lead-extender of their own, with Rask making an acrobatic save and helping set up a two-on-one capped by a David Pastrnak score to put Boston ahead 3-1.

The back-and-forth did not end there, though. Not by a long shot. With another two goals in two minutes, the Blue Jackets went from a team that appeared dead both physically and figuratively to a team with the upper hand in momentum. First came a shot from Ryan Dzingel to narrow Boston's lead to one, and then came a stunner from Dean Kukan to silence TD Garden, tie the game 3-3 and endanger the Bruins' not-so-lock of a Game 5 victory.

Marchand climbs Bruins' all-time charts, extends Boston lead

So much for sitting pretty with a one-goal lead. Boston came out firing in the third against an evidently tired Columbus team, out-shooting the Jackets 10-1 in just over 6:30 to start the final period. And none other than Brad Marchand delivered to give the Bruins some padding, retrieving his own deflected shot to lace one past Sergei Bobrovsky, put Boston up 2-0 and tie Milan Lucic and Bobby Schmautz for most career Stanley Cup Playoff goals with the team.

Bruins hold 1-0 lead after sluggish two periods

Boston struck first in Game 5 against Columbus, going up 1-0 on a David Krejci goal 1:39 into the second period, and if there's one thing that's defined the first two periods of this showdown, it might be slowness, at least from the Blue Jackets' perspective.

A relatively quiet TD Garden -- plus some acrobatic saves from Sergei Bobrovsky -- have kept the Bruins' energy mostly under wraps, but it's Columbus that seems to have lost its legs at a crucial time. Credit Tuukka Rask for capitalizing on it, as Boston enters the final period with a slight lead but an edge in apparent juice.