Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Bruins edge Blue Jackets in thriller; Sharks take one back from Avalanche

The Stanley Cup playoffs never rest -- not even for Kentucky Derby day.

Another two-game slate of NHL postseason action began Saturday with an absolute thriller in Boston, where the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets squared off for Game 5. Although things began slowly and quietly thanks to back-and-forth saves from the contenders' top goalies, momentum swung like a pendulum as time ticked on, with Columbus overcoming a 3-1 deficit in a matter of minutes and Boston ripping the game right back from their grasp to go up 3-2 in the series.

Later Saturday night, the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks fought to break their own 2-2 series tie. Their last time out, the Avs got the best of their favored foes in a 3-0 shutout starring scoring king Nathan MacKinnon. But it was the Martin Jones Show on Saturday, with Tomas Hertl adding two goals to tilt the series back in San Jose's favor before a return to Colorado.

Stanley Cup playoff games on Saturday, May 4

Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3 (BOS leads 3-2) -- GameTracker

Sharks 2, Avalanche 1 (SJS leads 3-2) -- GameTracker

Tomas Hertl, Martin Jones help San Jose take one back

The Avs-Sharks series has been a series of, well, anyone's game considering both sides have traded victories since Game 1. But Saturday night belonged solely to San Jose, which was blanked through one period but unleashed some Martin Jones magic the rest of the way. The veteran goalie was superb for much of the night, halting all but one of Colorado's 22 shots, and a second goal from Tomas Hertl helped seal the series-tilting victory, not to mention Hertl's third career multi-goal playoff game. Joe Pavelski even made an appearance to hype up the crowd before a return trip to the Avs' ice.

Sharks hang around, knot things up vs. Avalanche

Colorado carried momentum from its 3-0 Game 4 shutout into the first period of Saturday night's affair, with Philipp Grubauer standing strong and Tyson Jost putting the Avs on the board first. But a silly penalty allowed San Jose a power play as time wound down in the following period, and the Sharks didn't waste the opportunity, evening things up at one goal apiece thanks to a deflection score from Tomas Hertl, with assists credited to Logan Couture and Erik Karlsson.

Pastrnak does it again to seal Bruins' nail-biting win

Exhausted of momentum thanks to the Blue Jackets' instant comeback, Boston's fans didn't quit after watching their team lose a 3-1 lead, and thank goodness for them, neither did Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The former moved well in transition with the clock ticking under 2:00, found Pastrnak across the ice and watched Pasta put some sauce on a deflection right past Sergei Bobrovsky with 1:28 to play, sealing the Bruins' thrilling victory in just the nick of time.

Blue Jackets defy the odds, steal momentum from Boston

A long official review looked as if it might jump-start the Blue Jackets about halfway through the third, with a no-goal Seth Jones shot overturned to become a deficit-cutting score -- replays showing that the puck had just barely squeezed between Tuukka Rask's leg pad and the post to cross the line.

Almost immediately afterward, however, the Bruins turned what nearly became a second straight Columbus goal into a lead-extender of their own, with Rask making an acrobatic save and helping set up a two-on-one capped by a David Pastrnak score to put Boston ahead 3-1.

The back-and-forth did not end there, though. Not by a long shot. With another two goals in two minutes, the Blue Jackets went from a team that appeared dead both physically and figuratively to a team with the upper hand in momentum. First came a shot from Ryan Dzingel to narrow Boston's lead to one, and then came a stunner from Dean Kukan to silence TD Garden, tie the game 3-3 and endanger the Bruins' not-so-lock of a Game 5 victory.

Marchand climbs Bruins' all-time charts, extends Boston lead

So much for sitting pretty with a one-goal lead. Boston came out firing in the third against an evidently tired Columbus team, out-shooting the Jackets 10-1 in just over 6:30 to start the final period. And none other than Brad Marchand delivered to give the Bruins some padding, retrieving his own deflected shot to lace one past Sergei Bobrovsky, put Boston up 2-0 and tie Milan Lucic and Bobby Schmautz for most career Stanley Cup Playoff goals with the team.

Bruins hold 1-0 lead after sluggish two periods

Boston struck first in Game 5 against Columbus, going up 1-0 on a David Krejci goal 1:39 into the second period, and if there's one thing that's defined the first two periods of this showdown, it might be slowness, at least from the Blue Jackets' perspective.

A relatively quiet TD Garden -- plus some acrobatic saves from Sergei Bobrovsky -- have kept the Bruins' energy mostly under wraps, but it's Columbus that seems to have lost its legs at a crucial time. Credit Tuukka Rask for capitalizing on it, as Boston enters the final period with a slight lead but an edge in apparent juice.