Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Bruins take down Maple Leafs in another Game 7; Knights vs. Sharks in late game

A pair of decisive Game 7s were on the NHL slate Tuesday, and the first saw the Bruins taking down the Maple Leafs in Boston ... again. The last three postseason meetings between these teams has gone the distance, with the Bruins taking the finale at home in each of those instances. The Bruins won the final two games of the series to stun Toronto.

The nightcap featured the Golden Knights in San Jose in the final game of the series against the Sharks. These are the first two of three Game 7s in this opening round. The Capitals and Hurricanes have a score to settle Wednesday night.

The Sharks host the Golden Knights in Game 7, coming off of two straight wins. Vegas will try to avoid losing a 3-1 series lead, and after Martin Jones' stunning Game 6 performance in net for the Sharks, there's reason to be worried in Vegas. This Sharks team is viable to break out at any time, and the Golden Knights have to stop them from doing so one more time to continue on their road to defending last year's Western Conference championship.

NHL games for Tuesday, April 23

Game 7: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins (Bruins win series 4-3 (Box Score)

Game 7: Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Series tied 3-3) -- 10 p.m. on NBCSN | Preview

Bruins prevail ... again

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Another Game 7 between the Bruins and Leafs, another win for the Bruins in Boston. After weathering a furious second-period push from the Leafs, the Bruins added an insurance goal early in the third period when fourth-liner Sean Kuraly sniped a shot past Frederik Andersen.

The Bruins held off the Leafs the rest of the way, adding two empty net goals to seal the win, 5-1. As a result, Boston moves on to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round, and the Leafs head home with a third consecutive first round postseason exit.

Toronto pushing back



After a rough ending to the first period, the Leafs came out flying in the second period and dominated the Bruins from start to finish. The good news for the Bruins is that Toronto only managed one goal -- a tally from John Tavares that came off a John Moore turnover.

John Moore coughs up the puck and John Tavares makes the Bruins pay. 2-1 pic.twitter.com/WPs0sWALBN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 24, 2019

Scoring chances in the second period were 19-7 in favor of Toronto, so the Bruins are lucky to still be leading after two. We're in for a thrilling finish.

Not an ideal start for the Leafs

After a good first few minutes to open the game, the Bruins were forced to weather a pretty dangerous storm from the Leafs, who had a number of solid scoring chances through 10-15 minutes. But Tuukka Rask stood tall in net for Boston and the Bruins were able to jump out to an early lead thanks to this goal from Joakim Nordstrom.

That's certainly a goal that Frederik Andersen shouldn't be giving up, and it's a tough spot to allow it. Boston doubled down a few minutes later when Marcus Johansson took advantage of a turnover from Jake Gardiner behind the Leafs' net