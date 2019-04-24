Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 7 live updates, TV channel, analysis

So far, the formula for the Capitals and Hurricanes has been simple: Play at home. The Caps haven't lose a game in Capital One Arena in this series and the Hurricanes are 3-0 at PNC Arena. Carolina, however, is out of chances. They are on the road for Game 7 Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes do have the firepower to win this series. They beat the Capitals 5-2 on Monday, but lost 6-0 a game earlier. The onus is on the Hurricanes to buck the trend.

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals are in pursuit of their second straight Stanley Cup. This Hurricanes team has gotten under Ovechkin's skin, something that's very difficult to do. He was ejected in Game 6 for sarcastically applauding a penalty call.

Expect a more composed Ovechkin on Wednesday. He'll know that his team needs him, and the Capitals do not want to let a fourth wild card go through to the second round. It's been a wild postseason thus far, which makes it fitting that the first round is ending with a Game 7.

NHL games for Wednesday, April 24