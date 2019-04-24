Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game 7 live updates, TV channel, analysis
Home ice has been everything in this series
So far, the formula for the Capitals and Hurricanes has been simple: Play at home. The Caps haven't lose a game in Capital One Arena in this series and the Hurricanes are 3-0 at PNC Arena. Carolina, however, is out of chances. They are on the road for Game 7 Wednesday night.
The Hurricanes do have the firepower to win this series. They beat the Capitals 5-2 on Monday, but lost 6-0 a game earlier. The onus is on the Hurricanes to buck the trend.
Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals are in pursuit of their second straight Stanley Cup. This Hurricanes team has gotten under Ovechkin's skin, something that's very difficult to do. He was ejected in Game 6 for sarcastically applauding a penalty call.
Expect a more composed Ovechkin on Wednesday. He'll know that his team needs him, and the Capitals do not want to let a fourth wild card go through to the second round. It's been a wild postseason thus far, which makes it fitting that the first round is ending with a Game 7.
NHL games for Wednesday, April 24
- Game 7: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals (Series tied 3-3) -- 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN | Preview
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five reasons Leafs were eliminated
Breaking down where things went wrong for the Maple Leafs...again
-
Vegas furious over penalty ruling
San Jose's Game 7 comeback was fueled by four power-play goals following a controversial major...
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
Two Game 7s in NHL Playoffs Tuesday
Two teams' seasons came to an end on Tuesday
-
Gallant on 'chirping' accusation
Gallant and DeBoer are adding another layer to a winner-take-all game
-
NHL DFS lineups, picks for April 23
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...