Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Friday live updates; Sharks taking over vs. Avalanche, Canes win in OT

A night after the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues carried momentum from the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs into Game 1 victories, it's time for perhaps the most intriguing series of the second round.

After knocking off the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, the Carolina Hurricanes visited the New York Islanders in a matchup of unlikely contenders to start the night, and after three periods of superb goaltending, the Canes pulled off yet another overtime victory.

The Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks are also squaring off in Game 1. The Sharks came into the year as a Cup favorite, complete with a Grade-A roster led on the blue line by Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, but the Avs are arguably the hotter team, not only because of their 4-1 series upset of the Calgary Flames but because they're easily the healthier and faster of the two. And who can forget their first line, led by Nathan MacKinnon, which rivals any in the NHL? In any event, San Jose is also fresh off a first round full of heroics, and even without Joe Pavelski, they can't be counted out.

Stanley Cup Playoffs for Friday, April 26

Game 1: FINAL: Carolina Hurricanes 1, New York Islanders 0 (OT) -- (Box Score)

Game 1: Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks -- 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN (GameTracker)

Joe Thornton comes alive to power Sharks takeover

The Avalanche finally capitalized on San Jose's mistakes in the second period with a power-play assist from Mikko Rantanen to Colin Wilson to regain their one-goal lead against the Sharks, but it wasn't long before things swung dramatically in San Jose's favor. The ageless Joe Thornton capped off a four-minute kill from San Jose that not only tied the contest 2-2 but breathed new life into the fans at the SAP Center -- all while overtaking former Sharks teammate Patrick Marleau for sole possession of No. 45 on the all-time list of career postseason points.

Joe Thornton (2) ties things up 2-2 for the #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/gJn6k5o6PV — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) April 27, 2019

The 39-year-old veteran wasn't done there, either, making Samuel Girard look silly and setting the stage for a highlight-reel go-ahead goal from Kevin Labanc, who worked the puck through Rantanen's legs before firing at the net.

Labanc with la moves 👀#PlayoffMode pic.twitter.com/ee6taMJCAk — x - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 27, 2019

Another acrobatic Martin Jones save moments later preserved the Sharks' narrow comeback. And yet another perfect setup from Thornton in front of the net with less than a minute to go in the second period cleared a lane for Brent Burns to get in on the action and expand the Sharks' lead to 4-2. Burns' shot ricocheted off Cale Makar to give him his third point of the night.

Sharks even it up with Gustav Nyquist shot

Colorado struck first, but the Avs' iffy puck handling in their own zone, coupled with some nifty moves from Brent Burns, helped San Jose even up Game 1 late in a whirlwind of a first period on a Gustav Nyquist goal -- a tying score that came off the rebound of Burns' own shot at Philipp Grubauer.

Some athleticism from San Jose's Martin Jones kept Colorado from adding to its initial 1-0 lead as well.

Martin Jones is 6'4" and he used every inch on that save. 🙌 #PlayoffMode pic.twitter.com/WFoLUUBXiu — x - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 27, 2019

Avalanche strike quickly with fourth-line goal

The first game of Friday night didn't see a goal scored until several minutes into overtime, but that wasn't the case out west between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, with Gabriel Bourque notching his first goal of the postseason early in the first period -- a fourth-line strike that has put the Sharks in an immediate hole thanks to a setup from Cale Makar.

Fourth line STRONG.



Gabriel Bourque gets us on the board first!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/VsrFR7HvO2 — x- Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 27, 2019

Jordan Staal wins it for Carolina in OT

It took more than three periods for the second game in a row, but Carolina has now won three straight and five of its last six to start the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Playoffs, stealing its second consecutive overtime victory thanks to a shot from Jordan Staal just under five minutes into the extra period.

And that's the game! Jordan Staal scores the overtime winner. pic.twitter.com/zrYmGzRUl4 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 27, 2019

Jordan Staal on the ricochet. Game over. The Hurricanes steal game one in New York, 1-0 final score in overtime. Canes take a 1-0 series lead. pic.twitter.com/K8ncZKK8eg — Brett Finger (@brett_finger) April 27, 2019

The true MVP of the night, however, was Petr Mrazek, who logged a 31-save shutout in an absolute defensive showcase. Not only was the goalie perfect vs. the Islanders all night, but he's now up to two shutouts this postseason and more than 120 straight minutes of shutout ice time. An epitome of Carolina's improbable run, his stuff was so good that it robbed Robin Lehner and Barry Trotz's Isles defense of an otherwise equally impressive outing.

Still scoreless, Islanders, Hurricanes are headed to OT

Free hockey! After a gritty 60-minute defensive standstill, we'll need 20 more to find out whether the Islanders or Hurricanes will take a 1-0 series lead to start the second round. Josh Bailey won it for New York the last time the team was in overtime, lacing a goal past the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 decision, but Friday night's been a different kind of game.

Both goalies have been superb, but Carolina's Petr Mrazek, one of the postseason's finest stories thus far, is on fire. Dating back to Game 7 of the Canes' upset of the Washington Capitals, Mrazek has shut out his opponents for more than 95 straight minutes. He's 29-for-29 in goal against Bailey and co.

Great goaltending has Canes, Isles scoreless through two

If you came into the Carolina vs. New York series expecting to watch an offensive showdown, well, you probably should've known better, and the first two periods of Game 1 are proof. Petr Mrazek was not the only goalie making highlight-reel stops through a scoreless start, which has drifted into the final 20 minutes of regulation, as the Islanders' Robin Lehner has halted all 21 shots sent his way -- including one from Clark McKegg that deflected just off the top of Lehner's leg.

Still scoreless thanks to saves like this. 🙌 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Dp7f6slIWq — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 27, 2019

At the very least, Game 1 has showcased supreme play in the net from both sides -- a true testament to the biggest reasons both the Canes and Isles surged into the second round.

Mrazek robs Islanders of potential first score

One of the biggest reasons the Hurricanes have been a force this postseason has been the play of Petr Mrazek in goal. As part of his redemption tour in Carolina, the veteran has been no stranger to highlight-reel stops, and the first period of Friday's game was no exception, as Mrazek completely robbed Josh Bailey of a potential first score for the Islanders, blocking and then catching a shot on goal to keep the game scoreless.