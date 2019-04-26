Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Friday schedule, scores, games, live updates for Hurricanes vs. Islanders
We've got you covered with all the details, highlights and updates from the latest NHL action
A night after the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues carried momentum from the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs into Game 1 victories, it's time for perhaps the most intriguing series of the second round.
After knocking off the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to visit the New York Islanders in a matchup of unlikely contenders. Both clubs took very different roads to this point with the Isles sweeping the Pittsburgh Penguins and enjoying 10 days of rest, and the Canes edging Washington in a double-overtime, Game 7 thriller just this week. Neither team has an overload of big-name talent, but New York is in the second round thanks to a Robin Lehner resurgence and Barry Trotz-led defense, and Carolina is being led by a duo of hot Finnish forwards.
Later in the night, the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks will also square off in Game 1. The Sharks came into the year as a Cup favorite, complete with a Grade-A roster led on the blue line by Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, but the Avs are arguably the hotter team, not only because of their 4-1 series upset of the Calgary Flames but because they're easily the healthier and faster of the two. And who can forget their first line, led by Nathan MacKinnon, which rivals any in the NHL? In any event, San Jose is also fresh off a first round full of heroics, and even without Joe Pavelski, they can't be counted out.
We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with Friday night updates on both matchups.
Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Stanley Cup Playoffs for Friday, April 26
-
