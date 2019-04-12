Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Game 2 NHL schedule, times, previews, live updates, TV channels

All eight series of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and the opening of this year's NHL postseason hasn't been without some drama. The Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning blew a three-goal lead and lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders upset the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs took Game 1 against their rival Boston Bruins.

Starting on Friday, the first four Game 1 victims will have their chance at redemption, at least temporarily.

Can the Lightning put their shocking start behind them? Can the Penguins figure out how to play defense? Can the Golden Knights regain the momentum that carried them in the second half of the season?

We'll find out. As you follow Friday and Saturday's action, CBS Sports will be your home for live updates.

Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, April 12

All times Eastern

Game 2: Blue Jackets at Lightning (CBJ leads, 1-0), 7 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 2: Penguins at Islanders (NYI leads, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN



NBCSN Game 2: Blues at Jets (STL leads, 1-0), 9:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC

CNBC Game 2: Golden Knights at Sharks (SJS leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN

Schedule for Saturday, April 13