Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Hurricanes finish off sweep of Islanders, Stars and Blues playing pivotal Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes have stormed back to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 10 years with a 4-0 sweep of the New York Islanders. The Canes thoroughly outclassed the Isles in Game 4, getting goals from Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams, who tallied his 100th career Stanley Cup playoff point. Williams, the Hurricanes captain, continues his quest for his fourth Stanley Cup title, and will get come rest along with the rest of his teammates as they await the winner of the Bruins-Blue Jackets series, which is tied 2-2 and will go at least six games.

In nightcap out west, the Stars and Blues play in a pivotal Game 5, with the series is tied at 2-2 as it moves back to St. Louis. The Blues struggled in Game 4, giving up four goals, so they'll look to mend their defense. The Stars, meanwhile, have also been up and down this series on the defensive end, so they'll look for some consistency in front of Ben Bishop.

All Stanley Cup playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Stanley Cup playoffs for Friday, May 3

Game 4: Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2 (CAR wins, 4-0) [Box score]

Game 5: Stars vs. Blues (Series tied, 2-2) 9:30 p.m. ET -- TV: NBCSN [Preview]

Canes close out in four

Welp, the Islanders are all done. The Hurricanes sealed the deal with a pretty stress-free third period, adding another goal onto their lead late in the period thank to a snipe from Andrei Svechnikov, who is playing in his second game since returning from concussion. That's a great late sign for the Canes heading into next round.

The Islanders got a late goal from Brock Nelson but the game was all but over at that point.

The final scoreline read 5-2 Carolina and it's a clean sweep for the Hurricanes, who will move on to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2009 and they'll await either the Bruins or Blue Jackets. For the Islanders, their improbable season and playoff run ends in the second round.

Hurricanes pour it on in 2nd

Oh boy, the second period did NOT go well for the Islanders. After getting the first goal, New York has given up four unanswered, including three in the middle twenty.

Things quickly came unraveled for the Isles, as Tuevo Terravainen put the Canes ahead just a few minutes into the second period, then Greg McKegg tallied his first career playoff goal to double that lead.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner was pulled after that third goal, replaced by Thomas Greiss. There was some discussion that Greiss might start Game 4 but the team decided to stick with Lehner, who played relatively well in the first three games.

Then, Justin Williams (aka Mr. Game Four) beat the Isles defense to the net and made a great play to bat a puck out of mid-air to make it a three-goal margin.

The Islanders looked tentative and lost in the middle period and it looks like they're en route to a season-ending loss in Raleigh. Then again, things could still get weird!

Islanders score twice in opening frame

That may seem a little misleading considering the score is 1-1 after 20 minutes, but the Islanders actually scored both goals. Unfortunately, one of them came on their own net.

New York got on the board early with a power play goal from Mat Barzal two and a half minutes into the game. Barzal showed strong net-front presence by lifting a defender's stick and burying a rebound past Curtis McElhinney following an initial shot from the point. That goal was huge for the Isles, who were looking for a strong start in a potential elimination game on the road.

Strong stick lift by Mat Barzal in front to buy him some time to tuck it in pic.twitter.com/MXCG2KEqJL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 3, 2019

However, the Islanders quickly gave that goal back when Carolina went on the power play a few minutes later. With some chaos taking place in front of Robin Lehner, NYI defenseman Adam Pelech accidentally whacked the puck past Lehner and into his own net.

Adam Pelech scores on his own net to erase the Islanders’ early lead. Whoops! pic.twitter.com/yu7uxNfbDN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 3, 2019

That's a pretty demoralizing turn of events that ripped the momentum and lead away from the Islanders, but the score remained tied as the game headed into the first intermission.