Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Islanders look to avoid 3-0 hole vs. Hurricanes, Stars and Blues play Game 4
The Hurricanes have become darlings in the East
The New York Islanders didn't expect to find themselves here. With the series moving to Carolina, New York is down 2-0 and in danger of a 3-0 hole. The Hurricanes tookall three three games at PNC Arena in their first round series against the Capitals, and if the noise at the Blue Jackets' Nationwide Arena against the Bruins on Tuesday was any indication, the Islanders are going to find themselves facing an even rowdier home-ice advantage from the underdogs.
Although Sebastian Aho has been quiet this series, the Hurricanes will look to get production out of him. For the Islanders, the goal is to get production out of anybody. They've scored just one goal in two games,after being shut out in a Game 1 overtime loss. Though Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner hasn't played poorly, he desperately needs help.
In the late game, the Stars and Blues play Game 4 in Dallas with the Blues holding a 2-1 series lead. The Stars gave up four goals in a game for the first time this postseason in Game 3, so they'll look to avoid a repeat performance.
All Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NHL Playoffs for Tuesday, April 30
- Game 3: New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes (CAR leads 2-0) 7 p.m. ET -- TV: NBCSN [Preview]
- Game 4: St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars (STL leads 2-1) 9:30 p.m. ET TV: TV: NBCSN [Preview]
