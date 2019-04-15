Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Maple Leafs and Bruins in pivotal Game 3, Hurricanes try to avoid 3-0 hole
On the late shift, the Predators face the Stars while the Flames play the Avalanche in two 1-1 series
The NHL playoffs are in high gear, as four Game 3's are to be played on Monday night. For the early games, the Maple Leafs will play the Bruins in a key 1-1 series, while the Capitals will try to go up 3-0 on the Hurricanes as they continue their title defense. After those game, the Predators will face off against the Stars in a 1-1 series, whereas the Flames will play the Avalanche in yet another tied series.
All four games are flipping venues, as the Bruins will be in Toronto, the Capitals are heading to Carolina, the Predators are in Dallas and the Avalanche are hosting the Flames. With that in mind, these Game 3's become extra important, as teams try not to lose their newly found home-ice advantage.
Nazem Kadri's impending suspension for his Game 2 antics will keep him out of the lineup, so coach Mike Babcock will have to shuffle the Maple Leafs' line structure a bit. Per Chris Johnston, that will come in the form of William Nylander moving to center.
The Capitals barely edged out the Hurricanes in Game 2, needing overtime to come out on top. However, they head on the road with a comfortable series lead.
The Stars and the Predators have eight total goals through the first two games, with both teams netting four apiece. They also went to OT in Game 2, where the Predators would come out on top 2-1. The Stars' tandem of Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin has been as advertised, whereas Pekka Rinne has also played a solid series.
Finally, the Avalanche and Flames had yet another OT bout on Saturday, which the Avalanche won on a goal from who else but Nathan McKinnon. The Avalanche are being powered by their superstar, as they try to upset the Flames as a wild card winner.
All times eastern
NHL playoff schedule for April 15, 2019
- Game 3: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, 7 p.m (Series tied 1-1) -- [Preview] -- TV: NBCSN
- Game 3: Capitals vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m. (Capitals lead 2-0) -- [Preview] -- TV: CNBC
- Game 3: Predators vs. Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. (Series tied 1-1) -- [Preview] -- TV: NBCSN
- Game 3: Flames vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. (Series tied 1-1) -- [Preview] -- TV: CNBC
