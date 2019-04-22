Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Monday schedule, games, scores, TV channels, live updates
Home ice has meant everything in the Capitals' series
The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes have their Game 6 on Monday, and it's a huge for both teams. For Carolina, obviously, it's win or go home, but for the Capitals it would prevent a decisive Game 7 against a Hurricanes team that has simply refused to go away. The home team has won every game this series, so Washington has its work cut out for it at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
The Predators, meanwhile, will be looking to save their season on the road against the Dallas Stars. The Stars have 10 goals in the past two games after totaling six through the first three, spelling trouble for a Predators team that has struggled to score at times this season. The Stars have also forgone their two-goalie system in this series, instead opting to have Ben Bishop start every game over Anton Khudobin thus far.
After Monday, we could end up with four Game 7s, and for the teams looking to advance there's a lot on the line. The previous six games get thrown out, so it's best to avoid winner-take-all games altogether.
NHL playoff schedule for Monday, April 22
