Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Saturday games, scores, live updates for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets
We've got you covered with details, previews and highlights from Saturday's NHL postseason action
After a Friday night headlined by the San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton-led explosion and the Carolina Hurricanes' defensive showcase against the New York Islanders, it's time for another round of Game 2 action in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
First up, the St. Louis Blues once again hosted the Dallas Stars and looked to double-down on an impressive win in Game 1 to take a 2-0 series lead into Dallas. However, the Stars spoiled those plans by grabbing a win on the road and knotting up the series. Roope Hintz had three points, including a pair of goals, in the victory.
Capping off Saturday's action will be the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets, who took their first go-round to overtime. Fresh off a Game 7 thriller against their rival Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins carried their momentum into the start of the second round but needed late-game magic to edge the Blue Jackets. Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle have been vital to Boston's postseason thus far, and they could once again be central factors in Game 2 against Columbus, which upset the Tampa Bay Lightning to start the playoffs.
Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports as we provide updates for both series on Saturday.
Note: Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Stanley Cup Playoffs for Saturday, April 27
- Game 2: FINAL - Stars 4, Blues 2 (Series tied 1-1) -- Box score
- Game 2: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins (BOS leads 1-0) -- 8 p.m. ET, NBC (Preview)
Schwartz tip gets Blues back in it, but it's not enough
The Blues got a huge goal early in the third period when Jaden Schwartz was able to redirect a puck past Ben Bishop to make it 3-2. The goal underwent a lengthy review as referees examined whether Schwartz interfered with Bishop -- he makes contact with the goaltender's stick while executing the redirect -- but ultimately the ruling of "good goal" was upheld.
St. Louis made it interesting down the stretch but not quite interesting enough. They failed to pull even and eventually Roope Hintz added another goal (an empty-netter) to seal the Dallas win. The Stars steal a road game and pull even in the series as it heads back to Texas for Games 3 and 4.
Ben Bishop came to play
We've still got the same 3-1 scoreline after two periods and that's thanks in large part to to Ben Bishop, who had a great middle frame for the Stars. The Dallas goaltender made a few awesome stops, though this was probably the most stress-inducing.
Wild first period in St. Louis
If you were expecting a slow, defensive start to Saturday's action in St. Louis...well, whoops! We got off to a flying start in the first period of Game 2 between the Blues and Stars. Roope Hintz had a very solid first period for Dallas. Not only did he score the game's opening goal, but he also added this tremendous assist on Miro Heiskanen's goal several minutes later.
The Blues got a goal back less than a minute after Heiskanen's tally when Colton Parayko delivered a laser that made its way past Ben Bishop. That's Parayko's first goal in 28 games.
But the Blues quickly gave a goal right back when Mattias Janmark scored 26 seconds later.
Dallas has showcased some excellent passing and puck movement early in this game and it's allowed them to break through St. Louis' stingy defense. Let's see if they can keep it up.
