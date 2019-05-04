Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Saturday live updates, games, scores, schedule, TV channels

The Stanley Cup Playoffs never rest -- not even for Kentucky Derby day.

We've got another two-game slate of NHL postseason action on tap for Saturday, as the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets begin the evening schedule with Game 5, their first meeting since Brad Marchand's return to the score sheet en route to a 4-1 Boston win. The Bruins and Blue Jackets are knotted up at two games apiece entering Saturday night's contest in Boston, with the winner taking a vital step toward facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Later Saturday night, the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks will look to break their own 2-2 series tie. The last time out, the Avs got the best of their favored foes in a 3-0 shutout starring scoring king Nathan MacKinnon. But who's to count out the Sharks considering their sheer talent and the fact they get to return home with a chance at retaking a series lead?

Stanley Cup Playoff games on Saturday, May 4