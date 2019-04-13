Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Saturday NHL schedule, previews, live updates, TV channels
Everything you need to know to catch the rest of this weekend's postseason action
If the first few days of Stanley Cup Playoff action are any indication, then we're in for one heck of an NHL postseason.
With all eight first-round series underway and a handful of Game 2s in the books, it's safe to say some playoff brackets are already in danger of crumbling, with the runaway favorite Tampa Bay Lightning falling behind 0-2 in their series vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets and Barry Trotz's New York Islanders already up 2-0 on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Saturday shouldn't be any less thrilling, with the rival Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs set for Game 2, the Carolina Hurricanes looking to steal one on the road against the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators hoping to avoid their own 0-2 start with a rematch vs. the Dallas Stars.
Keep it locked right here on CBS Sports for live updates throughout Saturday's action.
Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Stanley Cup playoffs schedule for Saturday, April 13
- Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals (WSH leads, 1-0), 3 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC
- Game 2: Stars at Predators (DAL leads, 1-0), 6 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: CNBC
- Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins (TOR leads, 1-0), 8 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBC
- Game 2: Avalanche at Flames (CGY leads, 1-0), 10:30 p.m. (Preview) -- TV: NBCSN
