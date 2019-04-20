Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Saturday schedule, games, scores, TV channels, live updates

For the second time in the first round of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, a No. 1 seed suffered a fatal blow from a No. 8 seed on Friday night, with the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames falling victim to the Colorado Avalanche.

On Saturday, as NHL postseason action continues, another series upset could be in the works.

The St. Louis Blues certainly didn't enter the playoff picture as overlooked as the Avs or Columbus Blue Jackets, who had their own first-round stunner vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, but with a 3-2 lead over the Winnipeg Jets entering Saturday's Game 6, they've got a shot not only to add to an improbable second-half turnaround but to oust a Central Division rival that came in with a highly touted offense and a more formidable playoff resume of recent memory.

The Stars, Predators, Capitals and Hurricanes are also back on ice as the weekend continues. Be sure to keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates throughout the action.

NHL playoff schedule for Saturday, April 20

Game 5: Stars at Predators (Series tied 2-2), 3 p.m. ET, NBC -- Preview

Game 6: Jets at Blues (STL leads 3-2), 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN -- Preview

Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals (Series tied 2-2), 8 p.m. ET, NBC -- Preview

NHL playoff schedule for Sunday, April 21