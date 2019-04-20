Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Saturday schedule, games, scores, TV channels, live updates
Everything you need to know about Saturday's NHL postseason action
For the second time in the first round of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, a No. 1 seed suffered a fatal blow from a No. 8 seed on Friday night, with the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames falling victim to the Colorado Avalanche.
On Saturday, as NHL postseason action continues, another series upset could be in the works.
The St. Louis Blues certainly didn't enter the playoff picture as overlooked as the Avs or Columbus Blue Jackets, who had their own first-round stunner vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, but with a 3-2 lead over the Winnipeg Jets entering Saturday's Game 6, they've got a shot not only to add to an improbable second-half turnaround but to oust a Central Division rival that came in with a highly touted offense and a more formidable playoff resume of recent memory.
The Stars, Predators, Capitals and Hurricanes are also back on ice as the weekend continues. Be sure to keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates throughout the action.
NHL playoff schedule for Saturday, April 20
- Game 5: Stars at Predators (Series tied 2-2), 3 p.m. ET, NBC -- Preview
- Game 6: Jets at Blues (STL leads 3-2), 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN -- Preview
- Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals (Series tied 2-2), 8 p.m. ET, NBC -- Preview
NHL playoff schedule for Sunday, April 21
- Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs (TOR leads 3-2), 3 p.m. ET, NBC
- Game 6: Sharks at Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-2), 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
5 reasons the Flames were eliminated
Breaking down where things went wrong for the Flames
-
NHL DFS lineups, picks for April 20
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
NHL playoffs: Games, updates, schedule
Everything you need to know for this weekend's Stanley Cup Playoff action
-
Flyers cover up statue of famous singer
The Flyers' decision comes after a similar move by the New York Yankees
-
Steve Yzerman to be named Red Wings GM
Yzerman is returning to Hockeytown
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action