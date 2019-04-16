Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Stars battle Predators, Maple Leafs top Bruins in pivotal Game 3

The NHL playoffs are in high gear, as four Game 3s are being played Monday night. In the games, the Maple Leafs topped the Bruins 3-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the series and keep home ice, while the Capitals failed to go up 3-0 on the Hurricanes after being routed 5-0 on the road. For the night games, the Predators will face off against the Stars in a 1-1 series, whereas the Flames will play the Avalanche in yet another tied series.

Nazem Kadri's impending suspension for his Game 2 antics kept him out of the lineup, but Auston Matthews' arrival to the series mitigated his disappearance. The Leafs' stars ultimately showed up, and it was the difference.

The Capitals barely edged out the Hurricanes in Game 2, needing overtime to come out on top. They could have taken a commanding lead in the series, but the Hurricanes utterly dominated them behind Warren Foegele, who notched the first two goals in a 5-0 beatdown at home.

The Stars and the Predators have eight total goals through the first two games, with both teams netting four apiece. They also went to OT in Game 2, where the Predators would come out on top 2-1. The Stars' tandem of Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin has been as advertised, whereas Pekka Rinne has also played a solid series.

Finally, the Avalanche and Flames had yet another OT bout on Saturday, which the Avalanche won on a goal from who else but Nathan McKinnon. The Avalanche are being powered by their superstar, as they try to upset the Flames as a wild card winner.

All times eastern

NHL playoff schedule for April 15, 2019

Game 3: FINAL -- Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 (TOR leads, 2-1) -- [Box score]

Game 3: FINAL -- Hurricanes 5, Capitals 0 (WSH leads 2-1) -- [Box Score]

Game 3: Predators vs. Stars, 9:30 p.m. (Series tied 1-1) -- [GameTracker] -- TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Game 3: Flames vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. (Series tied 1-1) -- [GameTracker] -- TV: CNBC

Avs pour it on Flames early

Fresh off an OT victory in Game 2, the Avalanche are HOT. Nathan MacKinnon netted the game-winner on Saturday night and he picked up right where he left off, scoring the first two goals of Game 3. It's safe to say the Avs' star is feeling it now.

.@Mackinnon9 picking right up where he left off with the opening goal in Game 3. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/cEKOvGz6k2 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 16, 2019

MacKinnon also helped set up the third goal, which came from none other than Cale Makar. The 20-year-old defenseman is playing in his first career NHL game after signing with Colorado just a day ago. He won the Hobey Baker as the best player in college hockey this season, and a tremendous first 20 minutes seems to indicate he's ready for the pros.

Cale Makar scores in his first game pic.twitter.com/qOls9wWd1m — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 16, 2019

Hurricanes rout Capitals to make it a series at 2-1

The Hurricanes were in a must-win game at home, and they capitalized behind the stick of Warren Foegele. Foegele finished the game with three points, including two goals, and the Hurricanes outshot the Capitals by a ridiculous 45-18 margin. The Capitals' offense looked sluggish, and 12 penalty minutes that resulted in two goals for the Hurricanes didn't help matters.

In the third period, the Hurricanes entered up 3-0, and they got two insurance goals. The first came from Hamilton (his second of the game) as the Capitals scrambled on the power play.

The last goal of the game came from Brock McGinn, capping off a dominant performance for the 'Canes offense in a statement win.

It's Petr Mrazek's fourth career playoff shutout and fifth career playoff win, not to mention the least hard he's had to work for either. However, it's a big boost for the young netminder heading into what will be another must-win game in Game 4.

While this one came easy for the Hurricanes, the Capitals will come into Game 4 with a chip on their shoulder. The team looked shaken throughout on Monday, so the onus is now on Todd Reirden to help his squad regroup after a poor performance.

Toronto holds off Boston for 2-1 series lead

The Bruins made a late push against the Leafs in the third period, but the Leafs were able to hold off Boston to take a 2-1 series lead. Toronto's stars came to play on Monday night, with John Tavares and Mitch Marner's line doing a great job of shutting down Boston's top line. Marner had a gutsy sequence in the final seconds, blocking multiple shot attempts by putting his body on the line.

Hurricanes in control after two behind Dougie Hamilton goal

The Hurricanes opened a 3-0 lead up over the Capitals. While Warren Foegele scored the 'Canes' first two goals, Dougie Hamilton also got in on the action with Dougie Hamilton's first goal and third point of the postseason. The Hurricanes took a 3-0 lead into the second intermission, as they try to cut the Capitals' 2-0 lead in the series in half.

Auston Matthews gets on the board, Leafs lead after two

Welcome to the series, Auston Matthews! The star Leafs forward got his first goal of the playoffs during the second period of Monday's game in Toronto, burying a power play opportunity that put the Leafs up 2-1 over Boston.

Didn't take long for @AM34 to convert on the PP. pic.twitter.com/oqfEughEck — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 16, 2019

The Bruins' penalty killing unit has looked shaky, and Andreas Johnsonn quickly followed up with another power play goal for Toronto. Johnsson displayed some sweet hands with a nifty backhander to the top corner. That goal increased Toronto's lead to 3-1.

ANDREAS JOHNSSON 🚨



What a pass by JT. 3-1. pic.twitter.com/tNE093CbhW — Flintor (@TheFlintor) April 16, 2019

But Boston was able to get one back when Charlie Coyle got in the goal column for the second straight game. Coyle, who came over from Minnesota at the trade deadline, buried a rebound opportunity on the power play to cut the lead to 3-2. He might be Boston's best forward so far this series.

Goals in back to back games for @CharlieCoyle_3 pic.twitter.com/IKNfoDe2TJ — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 16, 2019

Hurricanes go up 2-0 off of Foegele's second goal

Warren Foegele struck again in the second period of Hurricanes vs. Capitals, notching his second goal in an odd-man rush against Braden Holtby. Foegele had a wide open net in front of him and he didn't miss to double the Hurricanes' lead over the Capitals. Playing at home has made all the difference for the Hurricanes, who have maintained pressure against the Capitals all game long. The Capitals overloaded on the rush and seemed to forget about Sebastian Aho, who found Foegele in front of the net for the padding goal.

Capitals trail Hurricanes heading into intermission

It was a bizarre first period for the Capitals, who are trailing for the first time in the series. After giving up a goal at 9:43, Alex Ovechkin got into a fight with Andrei Svechnikov. Ovechkin immediately dropped Svechnikov to the ice and he hit his head, casting questions on his availability in this game. If he can't return, it would be a big blow for the 'Canes, as Svechnikov is one of the few goal-scorers the Hurricanes have had in this series.

Bruins and Maple Leafs knotted at 1-1

In a 1-1 series, the Bruins and Maple Leafs are trading blows. After the Maple Leafs scored at 2:38, the Bruins immediately answered to make it 1-1 at 3:30. For the Leafs, it was Trevor Moore who struck first, and the Bruins answer came from David Krejci. Jake DeBrusk picked up an assist on the goal, as he continues to cause problems for the Leafs in this series.

Moore! Moore! Moore!

How do you like it? How do you like it?#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/0ulJBtPQGs — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 16, 2019

Toronto opens the scoring, but David Krejci answers less than a minute later.



1-1 game. pic.twitter.com/RGmzaPJCu7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 16, 2019

Hurricanes surge first in Carolina

The Hurricanes' playoff homecoming got off to a good start. About halfway through the first period after a long forecheck, the Hurricanes finally capitalized off the stick of Warren Foegele to take a 1-0 lead. The Hurricanes are playing high-stakes hockey, as they try to avoid going down 3-0 in the series at home, but the home crowd has been enthusiastic in the early going.