Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Blues set to host Stars, Ben Bishop in decisive Game 7

Home has been far from a haven for the Stars and the Blues so far in their second-round playoff series. The road team has won four of the six games, and that could be bad news for the Blues in Tuesday's winner-take-all Game 7. Dallas won on the road to go up 3-2 on St. Louis, before the Blues returned the favor in Game 6 at the American Airlines Center.

Ben Bishop's night ended early in Game 6 when he apparently took a puck to the neck in a 2-1 game in the third period. As Bishop was down on the ice, the Blues scored to make it 3-1 and would put one more on the board before the game was over.

According to Bishop, that incident won't impede him from playing in Game 7, which is good news for a Stars team that has kept goals scarce for the Blues this series with Bishop in net. With that being said, they have to generate offense if they're going to advance against a Blues team that has found steady scoring in Jaden Schwartz. Slowing Schwartz down needs to be priority No. 1 for the Stars in this game.

The Stars should have a bit more scoring depth on paper, but they don't have anyone over five goals this postseason. Alexander Radulov and Roope Hintz are tied for the team lead. The Stars need Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn to step up, not only in this game, but if they do manage to advance to the next round. Seguin has seven assists, but he led the team in goals this season. The playoffs need good players to be great, and the Stars haven't gotten that consistently so far. Perhaps it can start on Tuesday.

