Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Sunday schedule, games, scores, TV channels, live updates
Two playoff series could potentially be decided on Sunday
Two more teams may be on their way out of the playoffs on Sunday. The Bruins are in Toronto with their season on the line. A win against the Maple Leafs will push to series to the limit and force Game 7, while a loss will send them packing.
Each of the last two postseason meetings between the Bruins and Leafs (2018 and 2013) have gone the distance, with Boston winning each of them in Game 7 at home. The Leafs haven't won a playoff series since 2004 and haven't beaten Boston in the postseason since 1959. They'll look to end both of those droughts on Sunday afternoon.
The Golden Knights, in their quest to return to the Stanley Cup Final, will advance to the second round is they can put away the Sharks tonight at home. The Sharks kept their season alive with a win in San Jose on Friday. Goaltender Martin Jones had a much-needed bounce-back performance, stopping 30 of 32 shots in the Sharks' 5-2 win. However, the Golden Knights will be on home ice, where they've won two of two this series and are 9-3 in their last dozen.
Be sure to keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for updates throughout the action.
NHL playoff schedule for Sunday, April 21
- Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs (TOR leads 3-2), 3 p.m. ET, NBC | Preview
- Game 6: Sharks at Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-2), 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN | Preview
